19 October 2025 Build 20446888 Edited 19 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added the new Supreme Tech and Supreme Tokens resources to the discount offers (the 10% and 25% off packages that appear for some players) if you're a high enough wave to have these resources unlocked.

  • The freeze effect from the Blizzard spell no longer works on Supreme Alien or Supreme Ultimus (because they are immune to debuffs).

  • Removed all the Supreme Ultimus cheeses:

    • On phase change, all skill/spell effects are reset/disabled (so no damage-over-time type effects will work through immunity changes).

    • On phase change, Ultimus will stun a random attacking hero, rather than the closest, so it is not as predictable.

  • Added Supreme Alien and Supreme Ultimus HP numbers in their info panel, rather than just saying "it has 10,000x more HP than the original".

  • Updated anti-cheat and auto-ban checks.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the hero menu displaying 0 damage, attack speed, and skill duration (this was just a visual bug).

  • Fixed the Store Resource Pack showing +0 Supreme Tech when you’re above wave 20k but don't have the supreme tech tree unlocked yet (minimum is now +10 as long as you're over wave 20k).

  • Removed the notification on the Technology upgrade menu tab button if you cannot afford to unlock the Supreme Tech Tree yet.

  • Fixed a very rare and specific enemy-targeting bug where a hero on skill support and with boss skills only selected would freeze if you clicked on a non-boss enemy to forcefully target.

  • Fixed the PvP Boss stat menu to allow displaying over 60min duration.

  • Other minor bug fixes (mostly non-effecting visual stuff).

