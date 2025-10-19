Changes:

Added Supreme Alien and Supreme Ultimus HP numbers in their info panel, rather than just saying "it has 10,000x more HP than the original".

On phase change, Ultimus will stun a random attacking hero, rather than the closest, so it is not as predictable.

On phase change, all skill/spell effects are reset/disabled (so no damage-over-time type effects will work through immunity changes).

The freeze effect from the Blizzard spell no longer works on Supreme Alien or Supreme Ultimus (because they are immune to debuffs).

Added the new Supreme Tech and Supreme Tokens resources to the discount offers (the 10% and 25% off packages that appear for some players) if you're a high enough wave to have these resources unlocked.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the hero menu displaying 0 damage, attack speed, and skill duration (this was just a visual bug).

Fixed the Store Resource Pack showing +0 Supreme Tech when you’re above wave 20k but don't have the supreme tech tree unlocked yet (minimum is now +10 as long as you're over wave 20k).

Removed the notification on the Technology upgrade menu tab button if you cannot afford to unlock the Supreme Tech Tree yet.

Fixed a very rare and specific enemy-targeting bug where a hero on skill support and with boss skills only selected would freeze if you clicked on a non-boss enemy to forcefully target.

Fixed the PvP Boss stat menu to allow displaying over 60min duration.