Current Version v2025.10.18

修复 OK探险中护卫太多,导致开始战斗按钮被挡住了

OK继承装备的问题

OK探险中,可以反复获取圣骑士特质的问题

OK打造装备可能出现的问题导致重复循环自动打造装备

正在做的 罗斯地区主要封地已经完成,正在制作小庄园

蒙古入侵将会与罗斯地区地图扩展一起更新



Fixed Issues OK: During the adventure, there are too many bodyguards, which causes the "Start Battle" button to be blocked.

OK: Problem with inheriting equipment.

OK: Issue where Paladin traits can be repeatedly obtained during the adventure.

OK: Potential problem in equipment crafting that leads to an infinite loop of automatic equipment crafting.

Work in Progress The main fiefs in the Rus region have been completed, and the construction of small manors is in progress.

The Mongol invasion update will be released together with the map expansion of the Rus region.