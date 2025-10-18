 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20446879 Edited 18 October 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

v2025.10.18


修复

OK探险中护卫太多,导致开始战斗按钮被挡住了
OK继承装备的问题
OK探险中,可以反复获取圣骑士特质的问题
OK打造装备可能出现的问题导致重复循环自动打造装备

正在做的

罗斯地区主要封地已经完成,正在制作小庄园
蒙古入侵将会与罗斯地区地图扩展一起更新

Fixed Issues

OK: During the adventure, there are too many bodyguards, which causes the "Start Battle" button to be blocked.
OK: Problem with inheriting equipment.
OK: Issue where Paladin traits can be repeatedly obtained during the adventure.
OK: Potential problem in equipment crafting that leads to an infinite loop of automatic equipment crafting.

Work in Progress

The main fiefs in the Rus region have been completed, and the construction of small manors is in progress.
The Mongol invasion update will be released together with the map expansion of the Rus region.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link