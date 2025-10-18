Dear Players, We just released a hotfix.

Some players had a negative amount of Destiny Dice after yesterday's patch. To make up for this after updating the game with the hotfix, affected players will have 100 DD on their save. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.



We've also fixed a few reported issues: ﻿

You can no longer get Lion's Hammer and Xin's Dagger as duplicates when starting a run.,

We removed the blocker that occurred after playing with Kuro's Crown, which prevented starting a run because no cards were drawn.,

Key of Destiny (Xin Card) now works as intended after upgrading to the Moon version.,

Golden Boots now function as intended.,

We're trying to add features quickly and respond to feedback, but unfortunately, we might miss some things along the way. We will look at how to change our process to minimize such occurrences.



Thank you

DL Team