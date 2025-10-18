Check out the news!

Updated story: more context on the dark events of Santa Margarita.





Visual improvements in the school: lighting and details that intensify the atmosphere.





New exploration mechanics: analyze images, whiteboards, and audio recordings to uncover



secrets.



New scares and events: unpredictable moments that will test your nerves.





Gameplay immersion enhancements: the environment and your actions feel more real and



unsettling.



Polished interaction: exploring the school is smoother and more natural.





New Halloween-themed interface: a visual update that reinforces the dark atmosphere.





Halloween decorations: aesthetic touches that increase tension and mystery.





Bug and error fixes: a more stable and polished experience.



