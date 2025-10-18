Check out the news!
Updated story: more context on the dark events of Santa Margarita.
Visual improvements in the school: lighting and details that intensify the atmosphere.
New exploration mechanics: analyze images, whiteboards, and audio recordings to uncover
secrets.
New scares and events: unpredictable moments that will test your nerves.
Gameplay immersion enhancements: the environment and your actions feel more real and
unsettling.
Polished interaction: exploring the school is smoother and more natural.
New Halloween-themed interface: a visual update that reinforces the dark atmosphere.
Halloween decorations: aesthetic touches that increase tension and mystery.
Bug and error fixes: a more stable and polished experience.
Changed files in this update