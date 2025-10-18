 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446814 Edited 18 October 2025 – 10:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Check out the news!


Updated story: more context on the dark events of Santa Margarita.


Visual improvements in the school: lighting and details that intensify the atmosphere.


New exploration mechanics: analyze images, whiteboards, and audio recordings to uncover

secrets.

New scares and events: unpredictable moments that will test your nerves.


Gameplay immersion enhancements: the environment and your actions feel more real and

unsettling.

Polished interaction: exploring the school is smoother and more natural.


New Halloween-themed interface: a visual update that reinforces the dark atmosphere.


Halloween decorations: aesthetic touches that increase tension and mystery.


Bug and error fixes: a more stable and polished experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3228231
  • Loading history…
