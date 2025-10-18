 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446781 Edited 18 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a New Fighter: Battlefield

First skill: Mortor

Second skill: Piercing Charge

Combo skill: RendZook

Changed files in this update

