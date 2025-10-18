Attention, beloved Test Subjects!



In the process of developing my new idle game "Rogue AI: Idle Domination", I replayed a lot of Rogue AI Simulator and went back through the player feedback, so here's the latest major update: a complete overhaul of the Location Hacking mechanic!



Changelog:

v 1.1.5

-----

- Hacking minigame has been reworked.

- New interface for Test Subject stats.

- Additional QoL features.



The previous hacking was faster, but became quite random and unpredictable, so after a lot of thought and testing, I have restored a modernised version of the original hacking minigame. Humans are only alerted if within range of a compromised Processor, and it should feel much more strategic and in control again. I have also added the "pickup drop" system developed for "Rogue AI: Idle Domination", but tweaked for a full-screen game. Try it, I think you'll really enjoy the changes now! Let me know what you think in the comments!





I have also started improving the interface for the base-building portion of the game, starting with a brand-new summary window for the Test Subjects. Now there's a fancy, neat arrangement that makes information more visible at a glance, and I will continue looking through the existing systems to see what can be improved further in the near future.





There are also multiple Quality-of-Life improvements (reduced Natural Suspicion gain, less punishing penalties, and slightly less frantic action bubble timing adjustments) that I felt were long overdue. This is all part of an ongoing effort to update my existing games over time, so you can rest assured that they will be continue to be supported. Be patient with me, since I'm just a solo developer, but I promise to do my best!!



The upcoming game "Rogue AI: Idle Domination" is meant to be a "side-quel" that continues the story of TALIA, so you can support me by wishlisting it here:





Lots of love!~ nerdook (on behalf of the amazing wonderful perfect TALIA, may her name be praised always)