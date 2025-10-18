New Features/Modifications

Factory upgrades now also take effect on preset friendly units in levels.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where Arena 14 was missing.

Fixed the problem of background music not switching correctly when entering secondary missions.

Fixed the issue where tradable units only showed a stock quantity of 1.

Fixed the problem where hero-type units would die instead of retreating when their durability was exhausted.

Fixed the missing projectile attack effects for enemy units.

Fixed UI errors in the Frieght Figure's charge skill.

Fixed cursor artifacts left behind by item icons.

Fixed the issue where neutral units in some levels would not retaliate against players.

Fixed the sync issue between mission saves and equipment saves.

Fixed the display issue with factory upgrade icons.