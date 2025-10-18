 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446716
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features/Modifications

  • Factory upgrades now also take effect on preset friendly units in levels.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where Arena 14 was missing.

  2. Fixed the problem of background music not switching correctly when entering secondary missions.

  3. Fixed the issue where tradable units only showed a stock quantity of 1.

  4. Fixed the problem where hero-type units would die instead of retreating when their durability was exhausted.

  5. Fixed the missing projectile attack effects for enemy units.

  6. Fixed UI errors in the Frieght Figure's charge skill.

  7. Fixed cursor artifacts left behind by item icons.

  8. Fixed the issue where neutral units in some levels would not retaliate against players.

  9. Fixed the sync issue between mission saves and equipment saves.

  10. Fixed the display issue with factory upgrade icons.

  11. Fixed the problem where arson effects were not settled correctly at the start of a turn.

