Hello everyone,

It’s been a while since our last update — my apologies! I’ve been working on a major patch that includes several of the most requested features from your feedback.

I’ve also completed the design for Act 2, and will begin implementing it right away. I’ll share more details about what’s coming in Act 2 soon.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s new!

Manual Save

Previously, you could only save by sleeping. Now, you can manually save from the main menu almost anytime, with a few exceptions:

You can’t save during business hours when the inn is open. Manual save is temporarily disabled when someone needs to talk to you — it’ll re-enable afterward.

I know this still has some limitations, but this is currently the most flexible save system I can provide.

Save Slots

Previously, the game created a new save file every time you saved. As progress continued, this became messy to manage — especially for players sharing the same computer.

Now, the save system includes:

3 rotating auto-save slots (the game will rotate between them automatically when you sleep)

Unlimited manual save slots, which you can freely manage.

Inquiry and Information System

You can now use the Inquiry card (taught by Ellie) to learn information about any NPC in the game.

Once you gain information, you’ll discover:

The NPC’s favorite dishes

Favorite gifts

Personality traits (to be implemented later)

Their home and workplace locations — these will be revealed on the map.

You can check this information on the map, and even sell your findings back to Ellie at the True North for extra cash.

Dialogue Choice UI

Previously, dialogue choices were displayed as cards, which made long sentences difficult to read.

The new dialogue choice UI improves readability and clarity, making longer options easier to follow.

Difficulty Selection at the End of Act 1

(Minor spoilers ahead if you haven’t finished Act 1!)

Players have reacted very differently to the outcome of Act 1. To reflect this, you’ll now find three choices at the end of Act 1, leading to different starting points for Act 2 — effectively serving as difficulty options.

Item Wheel Control Improvement

Selecting items from the item wheel, especially on controllers, used to feel unintuitive. This system has been improved — it should now be much easier to navigate and select items.

Controller Fixes

There are many controller-related fixes and improvements throughout the game. Controller gameplay should now feel smoother and more reliable overall.

I sincerely apologize for the frustrations caused by previous issues.

Bug Fixes

Added missing localizations.

When viewing items, hide “Comfort” and “Art” fields if the item doesn’t have these properties.

Fixed an exploit where re-entering the market multiple times would restock items within the same day.

Fixed inn name not updating in the Reputation menu or Newspaper after moving to a new inn.

Fixed several prefab-related benign errors.

Fixed controller navigation issues in Orb Mode (can now pick items).

Fixed an issue where, after loading several times, buttons in the main menu stopped responding.

Fixed controller interaction with the Hiring Report and Loan Stall UIs.

Fixed controller interaction with Loan UI.

Improvements

Ellie now teaches the player the Attraction topic and assigns an Inquiry task .

NPC information is now integrated into map tiles — players can check details directly via map pop-ups.

Added a confirmation prompt when selecting “Main Menu” or “Quit.”

Players can now rename the inn after speaking with the Caretaker.

Added support for bringing up the Steam Deck keyboard when tapping text fields.

Reworked dialogue choice selection: on controller, you now hold the select button briefly to confirm a choice.

Added an “Auto Save Successful” text when the game auto-saves.

This update took quite some time, but it brings a lot of quality improvements to make Magic Inn smoother and more enjoyable.

Thank you all for your patience, encouragement, and constant feedback — you’re helping shape this game into something special!