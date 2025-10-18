 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446700
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed missing cost for the item “Skybreaker”

  • The lvl of enemies in the tower is now also affected by the difficulty settings

  • Fixed an issue where the stormpiercer class was not affected by the “No T3 class limit”-Modifier

  • The Magic Circles in the Tower of the Wizard King now also affect flyers

