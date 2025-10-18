Fixed missing cost for the item “Skybreaker”
The lvl of enemies in the tower is now also affected by the difficulty settings
Fixed an issue where the stormpiercer class was not affected by the “No T3 class limit”-Modifier
The Magic Circles in the Tower of the Wizard King now also affect flyers
Patch 1.7 Bugfixes #3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update