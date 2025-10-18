FACTORY location will be here in 3 weeks!
BUT during work we found a lot of already existing bugs that lead to increase of refunds so decided to make an update + small but important features
BUG FIXES
Double reload of level for client
Performance drops after multiple reloads or deaths
Camels triggering for host but not a client
Some other interactive objects sync-issues
Death with no sound
NEW THINGS
Dynamic camera when moving on sides
Death screen
A little less computing load on client but a little more on host. Should improve ping.
4 languages supported with mediocre mechanical translation with curation to German, French, Spanish and Portuguese
Also we have new banner on store page
