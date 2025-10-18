 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20446664 Edited 18 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FACTORY location will be here in 3 weeks!

BUT during work we found a lot of already existing bugs that lead to increase of refunds so decided to make an update + small but important features

BUG FIXES

  • Double reload of level for client

  • Performance drops after multiple reloads or deaths

  • Camels triggering for host but not a client

  • Some other interactive objects sync-issues

  • Death with no sound

NEW THINGS

  • Dynamic camera when moving on sides

  • Death screen

  • A little less computing load on client but a little more on host. Should improve ping.

  • 4 languages supported with mediocre mechanical translation with curation to German, French, Spanish and Portuguese

  • Also we have new banner on store page

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3825741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link