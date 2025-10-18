Fixed a bug where the Gecko would show up in the Thamurs Reach instead of the Frog.
The Hippo now correctly steals the displayed amount of VP.
Removed incorrectly displayed sets.
Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to repick a region on the world map.
Patch notes 1.2.0.2m
Update notes via Steam Community
