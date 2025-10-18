 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446636
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the Gecko would show up in the Thamurs Reach instead of the Frog.

  • The Hippo now correctly steals the displayed amount of VP.

  • Removed incorrectly displayed sets.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to repick a region on the world map.

Changed files in this update

