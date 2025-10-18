- Added a single player AI

- Added a skirmish mode

- Added a Map Size option that allows you to generate maps of different sizes when hosting a game

- Detectives are now trained at the Saloon. They still require a Sheriff's Office to be built in order to be unlocked

- Increased the Pyro's molotov throw range to 9 and decreased the molotov energy cost to 40

- Improved unit A-move behavior. A-moved units will now automatically attack the highest priority target instead of locking on to a single foe

- Removed the Fan the Hammer upgrade

- Allow units with a minimum range (i.e. Cannons) to acquire different targets if their previous target has entered the minimum range

- Improved unit pathing performance

- Increased the sight range on many units

- Fixed an issue where units in bunkers would sometimes not fire at enemies within melee range

- Fixed some issues with map generation

- Fixed an issue with queuing units out of multiple buildings. The game will now distribute units more evenly across the buildings you have selected

- Fixed a bug where balloons could be affected by explosions