- Added a single player AI
- Added a skirmish mode
- Added a Map Size option that allows you to generate maps of different sizes when hosting a game
- Detectives are now trained at the Saloon. They still require a Sheriff's Office to be built in order to be unlocked
- Increased the Pyro's molotov throw range to 9 and decreased the molotov energy cost to 40
- Improved unit A-move behavior. A-moved units will now automatically attack the highest priority target instead of locking on to a single foe
- Removed the Fan the Hammer upgrade
- Allow units with a minimum range (i.e. Cannons) to acquire different targets if their previous target has entered the minimum range
- Improved unit pathing performance
- Increased the sight range on many units
- Fixed an issue where units in bunkers would sometimes not fire at enemies within melee range
- Fixed some issues with map generation
- Fixed an issue with queuing units out of multiple buildings. The game will now distribute units more evenly across the buildings you have selected
- Fixed a bug where balloons could be affected by explosions
Gold Rush v0.8.0
