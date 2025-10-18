System(s) Changes:
Added Unit Disbandment (Press G to delete all selected units and the soldiers will return to your nation's manpower - if the units have already taken casualties, it'll return those who are left alive).
Standing Army is now tracked dynamically (casualties can be seen ticking the standing army statistic down).
Optimization:
Deferred Pathfinding Jobs to reduce stutters and lag during major wars. Previously, the Pathfinder was flushing all parallel pathfinding jobs every time a tile was captured, causing major stutters that made the game virtually unplayable.
Now, every pathfinding job yields one frame.
This is a temporary fix that slows the tick rate to prevent FPS stutters. A more permanent fix would be the replacement of the A* pathfinding algorithm with something faster.
UI Fixes:
The game's Aspect Ratio has been locked to 16:9 to prevent unintended UI scaling on monitors with varying aspect ratios.
Bug Fixes:
Manpower was not taking Undeployed Divisions into consideration, resulting in recruitment of soldiers in excess of the actual total eligible manpower. This issue was resolved in this patch.
UI System Changes:
The UI scale has been increased by a factor of roughly 1.5x per user feedback (some panels have not changed in scale due to limited screen space).
Settings can now be changed from the Main Menu.
Added New Graphics Settings: Resolution, Active Display, Window Mode, VSync, Anti-Aliasing.
Removed Unnecessary Graphical Settings. (Relief Darkness, etc)
Localized Keybinds to Supported Languages.
Minor Changes:
Changed Text Tutorial to include additional controls (X to Halt/Retreat selected units, R to cut selection in half, G to disband units).
I'm aware the window flickers every scene change. I'll resolve this issue in the following update.
