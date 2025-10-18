 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446549
Update notes via Steam Community

*This is not an update adding a new mode. We are currently considering and adjusting the new mode, and apologize for delaying the scheduled August update. This update is a patch fix for v0.6.2.

Even if you haven't updated, you can still play with players from v0.6.2 onwards.

■ Additions

- New UI adjustments. Since the mobile version is being updated late, the UI screen will change, but you can still play against friends.
- Added a sushi roulette function.
- Added new sushi (octopus / conger eel / green onion / hamburger steak).

■ Fixes

- Numerous in-game UI fixes.

- Fixed some graphics fixes.
- Fixed behavior when ordering desserts (one piece of dessert will now always flow after ordering).


This update also serves as a test update due to the long hiatus. Please note that the game may revert to the previous version in some cases.

