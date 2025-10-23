New Additions & Highlights
Perk & Specialist Decoupling:
All Specialists can now utilize any Perk, gaining full access to its unique Skill Tree, Grenade, and Gadget.
Specialists not originally linked to a Perk will use a universal handheld gadget (mirroring the original integrated versions).
A one-time save migration will preserve all previous Perk progress upon the update's initial launch.
Specialist selection has been moved to a sub-menu within Cosmetics.
New Weapons & Mods:
Streik Dual Defender — Shotgun (Engineer)
Supported Mods:
Ammunition: Electric Slugs, Enfeebling Slugs, Flechette, Nano-Thermite Shells
Barrel: Extended Barrel (NEW), Quad-Barrel (NEW)
Receiver: High-Velocity Receiver, Aluminum Alloy Receiver, Affliction Amplifier
Sights: Red Dot, Reflex
M14 EBR — Semi-Auto Rifle (Sharpshooter)
Supported Mods:
Ammunition: Armor Piercing, Cold Ammo, Incendiary, Electric, Polymer Tip, Match Grade (NEW)
Barrel: Fast-Attach Suppressor (NEW), Compensator, Muzzle Brake
Magazine: Drum Magazine, Light Magazine
Underbarrel: Laser Sight, Foregrip
Receiver: Air-Tight Receiver, Tungsten Receiver, Full-Auto Receiver (NEW)
Sights: Red Dot, ACOG, Sniper Scope
MKR-350 — Assault Rifle (Commando)
Supported Mods:
Ammunition: Armor Piercing, Hollow Point, Overpressure, Acidic Ammo, Incendiary Ammo, Polymer Tip (NEW)
Barrel: Suppressor, Compensator
Underbarrel: Laser Sight, Foregrip
Internal: Fast Action Receiver, Heavy Frame Receiver, Multi-Round-Burst Fire Mode Override (secondary fire-mode override)
Magazines: Drum Mag, Dual Mag (NEW)
Sights: Red Dot, Reflex, Green Dot Sight Mod (NEW)
New Gameplay Feature — Zed Bump Physics:
A new mobility-based takedown system lets players use movement as both offense and defense. You can now push Zeds out of the way by sprinting when cornered, giving you a chance to break free. This same system allows for stumbles and knockdowns through movement-based impacts like sliding and sprinting—though it won’t trigger if the Zed is actively attacking.
Landing on their heads will knock them down—and if you drop from far enough, you’ll obliterate them instantly.
Sprinting, sliding, or dashing into smaller targets will also stumble and knock them over.
This works on Crawlers, Crawler Larvae, Cysts, Clots, Mire Clots, Mire Cysts, Bloats, Gorefasts, Sirens, and Husks.
New Cosmetics:
Granted on Login:
Player Card: Evolution of a Monster
Obi — AR Helmet (Bareheaded)
Foster — M60 Joint Service Mask
Store (rotating weekly):
Bundles
Sewer Dweller Weapon Bundle
Nakata — Biological Agent Bundle
Foster — Gas Attack Bundle
Obi — Augmented Reality Bundle
A la Carte:
Nightfall Weapon Skin, Old Painless Weapon Skin, Ripley Weapon Skin
Shotgun Shell Weapon Trinket, Toy Master Weapon Trinket
Performance Optimizations
Rendering & GPU
Reduced on-screen decal load (capped counts and merged heavy decal clusters in key areas like City Streets interiors/markets)
Standardized Nanite settings to avoid expensive masked materials; audited and cleaned up masked assets
Trimmed VFX overdraw and particle counts on effects tied to abilities and gadgets (e.g., fewer persistent acid pools per shot)
General GPU cleanup across scenes to improve frame pacing and reduce spikes
CPU, Tick Rate & Simulation
Cut unnecessary background “tick” updates in world objects (e.g., doors, volumes) and physics components
Consolidated multiple small tickers into fewer, cheaper updates to reduce per-frame CPU cost.
Optimized master materials and common functions to lower shader and CPU overhead
Gameplay Performance
Limited certain proximity/overlap checks to characters only, reducing per-frame collision work.
Reduced per-frame updates on dismembered limbs and other background components that didn’t need constant ticking.
Streamlined ability/affliction logic to minimize runtime cost during hectic combat.
UI / HUD
Consolidated UI widget trees and canvases to reduce Slate tick time.
Optimized HUD update paths (weapon swaps, damage indicators, mod slot setup) to run less often and do less work.
Audited text formatting and layout passes to avoid repeated expensive updates.
VFX
Capped or pooled specific high-cost emitters (e.g., spark and burst effects) to prevent emitter spikes.
Identified and tuned “heavy” systems, aligning them with the new global performance budget.
Fixed cases where VFX and audio hooks could desync, improving effect timing without extra cost.
Tools, Streaming & Build-time Improvements
Improved PSO (Pipeline State Object) precaching to cut shader hitches and reduce first-use stutter.
Expanded internal performance telemetry and capture reviews on PS5, XSX, and PC to guide targeted fixes.
Balance Adjustments
General Gameplay Tunes
Biosteel drops from Gorefasts have been slightly increased.
Players will take slightly less damage when falling from most heights.
Mutation wave Horde and Fodder spawn rate increased 50%
Audio System Improvements and Tunes
Weapon audio has been adjusted to align with the style of Killing Floor 2.
Headshot audio feedback has been enhanced.
Turret firing sound effects (SFX) have been improved.
Third-person (3P) weapon audio mix has been refined for clearer perception and more realistic distance attenuation.
Bash and melee audio mix and SFX have been improved to provide clearer player feedback.
Perk Tunes
Proficiency Gains
Players will gain more proficiency from completing waves on Hard and HoE difficulties.
Skill upgrade progression was feeling slower than intended making choosing new builds feel like too much of a grind.
Ninja Gadget Adjustments Against Large Zeds
The Ninja Gadget will now shock Fleshpounds more consistently. It will also bump the player slightly backwards when completed on large zeds and bosses.
Commando Gadget Skill Rework
The Boom Cycle skill has been reworked for performance and gameplay reasons. New behavior increases the damage of the initial projectile explosion for each shot fired.
Execution Against Enemies
The player will not take damage for 1 second after executing an enemy.
Global Weapon Tunes:
All Shotguns: Shotguns have been overhauled to utilize Instant Hit instead of Projectiles, for performance gains.
Balancing Bash to ADS transition speeds
Increased the transition speed from Bash to ADS for many weapons.
Tools/Armor Tunes
% of damage to armor and health adjusted to lean heavier towards eating away more armor. As this upgrades it becomes more effective.
Skill Tunes
"Deadly Resupply" Random Mod Effect
Nerfed "Deadly Resupply" (Random Mod Effect 30) so that it triggers 10% of the time instead of 33% of the time.
Zed Gameplay Tunes
All Non-Boss Enemies
Updated to allow afflictions that can interrupt to cancel out executions of enemies against players. This also fixes an issue where destroying a limb during an enemy's execution against a player did not disrupt it.
Bloat
Adjustments to the rotations and distance triggers of multiple abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Chimera
Disabled the use of the longer version of the Phase 2 Mire Energy Ball ability for Normal Difficulty.
Adjustments to damage radii and rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Clot & Mire Clot
Adjustments to the rotations and damage volumes of abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Crawler & Crawler Larva
Adjustments to the rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Cyst & Mire Cyst
Adjustments to the rotations and damage volumes of abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Fleshpound
Adjustments to the rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Gorefast
Adjustments to the rotations and distance triggers of abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Husk
Fireball attack is 30% slower to give more time to shoot the barrel before it fires. The homing of the projectile has also been reduced by 40%
Added impulse to the Flamethrower ability.
Adjustments to the rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Impaler
Reduced the damage dealt by the charge and leap parts of its Charge ability by 50%. The slam part of the Charge ability deals the same damage as before.
Adjustments to damage radii and rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Queen Crawler
Adjustments to damage radii and rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
Scrake
Adjustments to the rotations of multiple melee abilities to improve gameplay for dodging.
It now takes way more hits before the zed will attempt to block incoming damage. The Zed will also leave block stance 2x faster if no more incoming damage is happening.
Fleshpound
It now takes way more hits before the zed will attempt to block incoming damage. The Zed will also leave block stance 2x faster if no more incoming damage is happening.
Siren
Reduced projectile speed of sonic projectiles by 37.5%.
Added distance restriction of target being at least further than 4 meters before allowing use of ability.
Removed homing (there was a slight homing aspect on this projectile).
Weapon Mod Tunes
All Light weight mag mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
AOS Sight Mod Tuning
Increased the speed that players can ADS while using the AOS Sight.
"Recoil has been substantially decreased, making the weapon 50% easier to control when firing.
Accuracy while aiming down sights has been significantly improved, with spread reduced by 75%.
No longer increases the amount of accuracy decreased with each shot."
Adjusted camera creating a clearer sight picture while in ADS.
Compensator barrel mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Electric Slug mod
Increased the Accuracy buff by 20%
Enfeebling Slug mod
Increased the Accuracy buff by 20%
Forearm grip mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
G33's Confusion Grenade ammo mod
Reduced Damage by ~22%
G33's Eight Round Cylinder mod
Now, it features a Damage debuff of 20%, 15%, 10% or 5% (at mod levels 0-3). Lowered Dosh cost by ~10%.
G33's Enfeebling Smoke Grenade ammo mod
Reduced Damage by ~12%
G33's Three Round Cylinder mod
Added Damage buff of 210%, 223%, 235%, and 250% (at mod levels 0-3)
Increased Dosh cost 225%
Large quiver mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Lasersite mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Muzzle Brake barrel mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Ninja bow Laser sight mod
Mod cost reduced 24%
Ninja bow minimal sight mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Ninja bow Telescopic mod
Mod cost reduced 24%
Red Dot Sight Mods
Recoil decreased, making the weapon 30% easier to control when firing.
Adjusted camera making it easier to see on various weapons while in ADS.
Reinforced string mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Silk bow string mod
Mod cost reduced 50%
Sniper Scope Mod
Adjusted camera creating a clearer sight picture while in ADS.
Updated names of the 3 unique sniper scopes that were created for the Sharpshooter T1, T2, and T3, so they are named Sniper Scope MK-1A, Sniper Scope MK-1B, Sniper Scope MK-1C. This should alleviate any confusion about why the mod(s) can't be shared.
Accuracy while aiming down sights has been significantly improved, with spread reduced by 50%.
Suppressor mod tuning
cost increased 25%
Underbarrel Frag Launcher
Reduced the scale of the Underbarrel Frag Launcher mod's grenade explosions by 50%. Fixed issue where this mod's explosion wasn't able to deal damage to the player shooting the grenade.
Underbarrel Healing Grenades
The underbarrel heal grenade could previously heal for up to 12/18/24/30 total (at mod levels 0-3). Now it can heal for up to 18/24/30/36 total (at mod levels 0-3). Updating the Underbarrel Healing Grenade mod to come with 10 instead of 8 grenades. Increased the amount of grenades the player gets from ammo bags from 6 to 7.
Medic Dart
Updated the Medic homing dart behaviors so that if the target-locked player gets too far out of the direct view, the target lock clears.
Commando Weapons
Commando Sidearm Bloodhound P330
Recoil pitch speed increased 80%
Recoil pitch amount reduced 20%
Recoil yaw speed decreased 71%
recoil yaw amount decreased 69%
Min spread decreased 50%
The Bloodhound pistol has been refined for tighter precision and smoother handling. Vertical recoil is quicker but less extreme, horizontal recoil is greatly reduced, and minimum spread is cut in half—making it far easier to stay on target shot after shot.
Commando T1 X295 Wraith
Base damage increased 23%
Movement Spread decreased 20%
recoil Pitch speed increased 72%
Reload empty base speed slowed down 52%
Reload half base speed increased 3%
Ammo cost increased 15%
The X295 Wraith has been overhauled into a harder-hitting, more precise assault rifle with a significant damage boost and improved accuracy on the move. Vertical recoil kicks faster for a sharper feel, while reload times now favor tactical reloads over empty mags. A higher ammo cost balances its increased lethality
Commando T2 Stormguard
Recoil Pitch speed increased 92%
recoil Yaw speed decreased 36%
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Movement Spread decreased 27%
The Stormguard has been tuned for sharper handling and better accuracy. Vertical recoil kicks much faster while horizontal recoil is slower, and both hip fire and movement spread have been reduced—making it more responsive and precise in fast-paced firefights.
Commando T3 SCAR EIR
increased damage 125 was 110.
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Movement spread decreased 32%
Weapon cost 3300 was 3100
These changes make the SCAR more lethal and versatile by boosting its base damage and improving accuracy during hip fire and movement. The increased ADS FOV enhances target visibility, while the higher cost reflects its improved performance.
Commando T4 Knightsbridge
Base weapon cost increased 2%
Base weapon damage increased 10%
Recoil Pitch speed increased 20%
Recoil Yaw speed decreased 20%
Recoil Yaw strength reduced 55%
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Movement Spread decreased 33%
Reload speed reduced by 16%
The Knightsbridge has been rebalanced to hit harder and feel more controlled. Its base damage is up, with tighter hip and movement accuracy and recoil tuned for faster vertical kick and much weaker horizontal pull. To balance the boost, the weapon now costs slightly more and reloads slower, rewarding sustained fire but demanding better timing.
Firebug Weapons
Firebug Sidearm Pyre .357
"Damage increased 19%
Prefire delay added 10millisec
Postfire delay reduced 50millisec
Global recoil reduced 70%
recoil pitch speed increased 42%
Hip Spread decreased 33%
Move spread decreased 40%
Penetration increased 300%
min spread decreased 25%
Max spread decreased 33%
Ammo Cost increased 25%
The Pyre revolver has been upgraded into a harder-hitting, more precise backup for Firebugs. Damage, penetration, and accuracy have all seen big boosts, with drastically reduced recoil for better control. A slight prefire delay balances its newfound power, alongside a higher ammo cost to reflect its improved performance.
Firebug T1 IR-50 Brimstone
"Moving Spread decreased 45%
Min Spread reduced 50%
Spread increase per shot 350%
Damage decreased 30%
Recoil Pitch speed increased 55%
Recoil Yaw speed decreased 135%
Recoil Yaw amount reduced 22%
The Firebrand remains a strong Firebug starter but has been reined in for better balance. It’s now far more accurate on the move and from a steady aim, but damage has been reduced and recoil behavior adjusted—making it kick faster upward while reducing side-to-side drift.
Dragon's Breath (Firebug T2)
Double Barrel shot is now fired while in the Primary fire mode by pressing the Fire-Mode-Swap button, instead of having its own secondary fire mode. Also changed the behavior of the Secondary fire mode, so that if you try to fire the double-barrel shot while you only have 1 shell in the gun, it'll fire the single shell rather than force a reload.
Firebug T4 Vulcan TA
Purchase cost increased 9%
Primary Damage reduced 16%
Critical Damage removed
The Vulcan has been rebalanced to stay powerful but fair. Its purchase cost has increased, and base damage has been reduced, while critical hits have been removed due to the weapon’s large area-of-effect, making them too easy to trigger. The result is a more consistent and balanced powerhouse that still delivers devastating impact.
Engineer Weapons
Engineer Operational Budget
Engineers at all level 1 will have 200 additional dosh to work with in ready up, and Engineers at level 30 will have 100 additional dosh to work with in ready up.
Engineer Sidearm Krait
Cost reduced 11%
damage increased 9%
recoil pitch speed increased 33%
recoil pitch amount reduced 59%
Recoil yaw speed increased 67%
Recoil yaw amount reduced 76%
Total ammo increased 40%
Stating ammo increased 43%
The Krait has been tuned into a formidable backup weapon for Engineers, offering more stopping power and better sustained fire. It’s cheaper to buy, hits harder, and carries significantly more ammo, with major recoil reductions to keep shots on target even during rapid fire.
Engineer T2 Bonebreaker
Increased Dosh cost 14%
Move spread decreased 40%
Recoil pitch speed increased 50%
Recoil pitch amount decreased 12%
Recoil yaw speed decreased 100%
Recoil yaw amount decreased 69%
The Bonebreaker has been tuned to feel more accurate and controlled while coming at a higher price. Movement spread has been tightened, vertical recoil kicks faster but with less climb, and horizontal recoil is drastically reduced—making it steadier and more reliable in sustained fire.
Engineer T3 G33
Purchase cost increased 5%
Critical damage removed
Fire rate decreased 10%
total ammo reduced 45%
Ammo cost increased 2%
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Move spread decreased 20%
Min spread reduced 50%
Aluminum Alloy Mod fire rate bonus reduced 18%
Three Round Magazine Mod Damage bonus added, plus 50% damage at max level.
G33 Explosions: Reduced the amount of damage that a player can take from their own G33-based grenades (including ammo-modded grenades). Slightly adjusted how far the grenades need to travel in order to fire off the grenade's standard explosion so players standing still shouldn't be able to damage themselves.
The G33 Grenade Launcher has been rebalanced to remain powerful but less exploitable. Its cost, fire rate, and total ammo have been adjusted, and several mods have been reworked to create better trade-offs between power and utility. Additionally, critical damage has been removed from explosions, as its large area of effect made critical hits too easy to achieve.
Medic Weapons
Medic Sidearm KH-380
Recoil pitch speed increased 83%
Hip spread decreased 20%
Move spread decreased 20%
min spread decreased 50%
The KH-380 pistol now offers greater accuracy and a quicker vertical recoil kick. Hip fire, movement, and minimum spread have all been tightened, making it a more precise and dependable sidearm for Medics.
Medic Dart Underbarrel
Updated the Medic homing dart behaviors so that if the target-locked player gets too far out of the direct view, the target lock clears.
Medic T1 VS-11
Min spread decreased 80%
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Move spread decreased 32%
Recoil pitch speed increased 20%
Recoil yaw decreased 55%
The Entropy has been refined for greater precision, with major reductions to minimum, hip fire, and movement spread. Recoil adjustments make vertical kick slightly faster while cutting horizontal drift in half, giving Medics a more accurate and controllable weapon in any situation.
Medic T2 Biomorphic Projector
Upped the base healing of the Biomorphic Projector from 1.5 to 2. Now the first tick when healing an ally with the Biomorphic Projector heals for 2, and the progressive heals scale up from there as happened previously.
K&W MP6 - Medic T3
"Hip Spread decreased 20%
Move spread decreased 25%
Min spread decreased 76%
Spread decay decreased 67%
recoil pitch speed increased 55%
recoil yaw speed decreased 275%
recoil yaw amount decreased 65%
The K&W MP6 is now a much steadier and more accurate option for Medics. Hip fire, movement, and minimum spread have been tightened significantly, while recoil has been reworked for faster vertical kick but greatly reduced horizontal drift—making it easier to keep shots on target during sustained fire.
Medic T4 - LF-85
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Moving Spread decreased 20%
min spread decreased 60%
Spread yaw decreased 89%
Spread yaw speed decreased 175%
The LF-85has received major accuracy improvements, making it far more precise whether standing still or on the move. Hip fire, movement spread, and minimum spread are all tighter, with drastic reductions to horizontal spread and its speed—allowing Medics to land shots more reliably even in hectic fights.
Ninja Weapons
Ninja T2 Kunai
Ranged no longer has a 25% damage increase while in ADS.
Fixed issue with Spread not being reduced while in ADS.
Reduced Heavy Attack melee damage by 20%.
Reduced Light Attack melee damage by 20%.
Increased charge duration required for heavy attacks by 33%.
The Kunai's hybrid versatility has been reined in with reduced damage across both ranged and melee modes, while improved ADS accuracy encourages more precise throwing over raw damage output, and slower heavy attack charging demands greater commitment in close combat.
Ninja T3 Yumi
Ammo cost reduced by 50%.
Fixed an issue where Queuing repeated Bow shots wasn't working as intended.
Moving Spread Modifier reduced by 40%.
Crouch Spread Modifier reduced by 50%.
Reduced overall Spread by 50%.
Reduced recoil by 50%.
Increased damage by 34%.
Lightweight Frame increases Attack Speed by 2% more per level. 8%-14%
The Yumi receives comprehensive improvements with enhanced accuracy across all stances, reduced recoil for better control, increased damage output, and significantly lower ammo costs, while the Lightweight Frame modification now provides even greater attack speed scaling to create a more responsive and economically viable precision weapon.
Ninja T4 Dual Katanas
Ammo Cost reduced by 30%.
The Dual Katanas become more economically accessible with reduced ammo costs, encouraging more frequent use of it's secondary fire mode.
Sharpshooter Weapons
Sharpshooter Sidearm Disciple
Prefire delay 50millisec post fire delay reduced 50 millisec
Recoil pitch speed increased 55%
Recoil Yaw speed decreased 42%
Recoil Yaw amount 25%
Max spread decreased 53%
Spread increase per shot 37%
The Disciple pistol now fires with a snappier rhythm thanks to a shorter postfire delay, balanced by a brief prefire delay. Recoil has been reworked for faster vertical kick and reduced horizontal movement, while maximum spread is greatly lowered—though spread builds faster per shot, encouraging more controlled bursts.
Sharpshooter T1 Fieldmaster HR-10
Hip Spread decreased 20%
Movement Spread decreased 22%
ADS spread increased 57%
Recoil upkick time increased with a reduction in left and right recoil.
15millisec time added to prefire delay and 15millisec removed from postfire delay.
camera shake refinement to not have so much roll in shake.
Recoil is more manageable with reduced lateral kick, and tighter hip and movement spread make it easier to land follow-up shots. While aiming down sights is less accurate, the improved handling and refined camera shake help the weapon feel smoother and more reliable in close-to-mid range combat.
Sharpshooter T2 Artemis
Hip Spread decreased 30%
Movement Spread decreased 20%
recoil yaw has been reduced 50% in secondary fire mode.
recoil Pitch speed increased 40%
The Artemis has been refined for better precision and control, especially in its secondary fire mode. Hip and movement spread reductions make it more accurate on the move or when firing from the hip. In secondary fire, horizontal recoil (yaw) has been cut in half, allowing for tighter shot groupings. To balance this, vertical recoil speed (pitch) has increased by 40%, requiring more deliberate aim control during sustained fire.
Sharpshooter T3 ESR 36
Adjusted recoil to make the weapon feel heavier while making it easier to control.
added 60 millisec delay on fire while reducing post fire delay by 60 millisec this added to the KH-heavy internal firing mechanism action
weapon cost increased 6%
ammo cost increased 14%
reload speed reduced 37%
Base damage increased 36%
The Skull Splitter has been reworked into a heavier-hitting, more deliberate powerhouse. Its recoil has been tuned to feel weightier yet easier to control, with a new firing rhythm that emphasizes its brutal mechanics. Damage has been significantly increased, but it now comes with a higher weapon and ammo cost, plus a slower reload—rewarding precision and timing to unleash its full destructive potential.
Sharpshooter T4 Samaritan
Movement spread reduced 6.7%
recoil tuned to be more controllable.
30millisec delay to prefire 30millisec removed from postfire.
The Thunderlance railgun has been tuned for smoother control and improved flow between shots. Movement spread has been slightly reduced for better accuracy on the move, and recoil has been refined to feel more predictable and manageable. A new 30ms prefire delay adds a touch of charge-up weight, but this is offset by a 30ms reduction in postfire delay, helping maintain a steady combat rhythm.
Bug Fixes
Includes over 790 individual bug fixes across the game, with top-line highlights as follows:
Gameplay & Core Systems
Ladders: Fixed inability to climb while downed.
Spawning: Resolved slow spawning in Ranged Mutation wave.
Sliding: Fixed grab-while-sliding causing an invalid state; numerous fixes for slide/sprint conflicts, standing slide visuals, and Sharpshooter + slide interactions.
Slide now applies the grab invulnerability while active so that the player can not be grabbed while sliding. This should make it so that there are no issues with the player getting stuck in awkward or gamebreaking situations when the QTE gets cancelled.
Interactions & Gadgets: Fixed edge cases with lights/flashlight behavior, hands/weapon detach, assignment interactables, gadget edge cases, and trap interactions.
Skills & Explosions: Corrected Unyielding heal proc behavior and Husk jetpack explosions logic.
Damage Triggers: Addressed rare issues where corpse damage could incorrectly trigger skills.
Ziplines: Fixed vertical ziplines sometimes fail to move players upward when used from specific angles or positions.
Player Execution: Fixed an issue preventing Specialists at 10 HP or below from being executed after failing the grab QTE.
Matchmaking / Stability
Fixed a crash that could occur after map vote if joining an ongoing match during wave 5.
Fixed parties having trouble returning to Stronghold from the AAR or Ready-Up screen.
Fixed “Can’t join, party full” error preventing rejoining once a slot was available.
Maps
Player exploit fixes, environment collision improvements, enemy navigation fixes across all maps
Fixed blocky lighting artifacts caused by flashlights in Horzine Factory on Xbox Series X.
Fixed floating Warning Glass decals on R&D Labs after the glass was broken.
Fixed floating bullet-hole decals on destructible walls in City Streets.
Perks & Skills
Engineer T4 (Fast Focus Array): Fixed firing while using Commando gadget.
Medic — Active Infection: Simplified, bug-fixed, and duration & explosion damage increased.
[PS5 & XSX Only] Fixed Medic Perk gadget unintentionally changing the firing mode of equipped weapons.
Execution: Invulnerabilities-frames and perk edge cases adjusted to prevent unintended damage windows.
Fixed a rare issue where players could become stuck in a broken third-person ADS mode.
Fixed Engineer’s level 16 Throwable skill “Dismember the Day” having no in-game effect.
Fixed extra Shuriken ammo from Ninja “Skirmisher” skill being removed when picking up additional shuriken.
Fixed Firebug LVL 30 skill “From the Ashes” triggering incorrectly after execution.
Fixed sliding animation when waiting for the second blast wave of “Double Feature” Firebug skill.
Weapons (General)
All Shotguns: Instant-hit conversion paired with bug fixes for pellet handling and consistency.
Transitions: Bash → ADS transition reliability improved across multiple weapons.
Pre-Modded Weapons: Fixed issues with Trader entries, names persisting after matches, and attachments appearing correctly.
Full-Auto Queuing: Resolved conflicts when queuing full-auto after using certain underbarrel launchers.
Weapons — By Specific Weapon
Medic T1: Extended magazine reload now syncs audio.
K&W MP6 (Medic T3): Fixed dart/grenade firing conflicts; fixed double-dart; new pre-modded variant with Explosive Healing Dart may appear as intended.
KLF-85 (Medic T4): On-screen dart count now displays above 28 (holds 30).
VS-11 / Biomorphic Projector / MP6: Various reliability and tooltip fixes.
Bloodhound P330 (Commando Sidearm): Burst mode with Multi-Round Burst Internal now deals full 115 damage per bullet.
Extended vs Lightweight mag visuals now distinct in Armory.
Vulcan: Fully charged burn affliction now applies correctly; queued shots on charge now work; weapon-check camera no longer persists after swapping.
G33 (Engineer T3): Proximity grenade can no longer be triggered by dead zeds; reduced self-damage edge cases; adjusted arming distance.
Shuriken (Ninja Sidearm): Armory preview recenters; head severs replaced with pops; inspect-cancel issues resolved.
Kunai (Ninja T2): Tooltip differentiates Thrown (Primary) vs Light Melee ×2 (Secondary); Zed Time attack-speed exploit fixed.
Dual Katanas (Ninja T4): Tooltip shows Light ×2 (Primary) and Light ×2 ×1.4 (Secondary) correctly.
Disciple / HR-10 / ESR 36 / Samaritan: Fixed shotgun reload cancel via firing and scope/ADS camera issues.
Weapon Mods
Random Mod Effects: Deadly Resupply, Armor Repair, Combat Cure, Critical Exposure, Armored Allies, Coordinated Carnage, Killshot Cure no longer trigger from Turrets.
G33 Freeze Grenade: Damage buff now displays 10/15/20/25% correctly.
Red Dot / Reflex: No longer increase weapon FOV (Red Dot all levels; Reflex at max level only).
Multi-Round Burst — Bloodhound: Recoil now applies correctly during bursts.
Underbarrel Frag Launcher Mod: Animation speed normalized; full-auto can be properly queued after use.
Trader Pre-Modded Weapons: Missing mod attachments now appear consistently.
Tools, Gadgets & Armor
Shock Trap:
Now destroyed by Siren’s Scream.
Fixed Shock Trap ground effects not appearing in online matches.
Pulse Lure: Fixed multiple issues that could cause enemies to freeze in place.
Bags (Ammo, Syringe) and Shock Traps: General reliability improvements.
Tool/Armor Distribution: Tweaks to favor armor degradation behaving as intended with upgrades.
Hebi-Ken:
Fixed Ninja grappling hook occasionally mis-targeting when fired among spread-out Zeds.
Improved Ninja gadget homing logic to reduce delayed or incorrect targets.
Multi-Tool: Fixed inability to activate ziplines with the multitool while standing too close.
Death’s Hand: Fixed Sharpshooter’s gadget displaying incorrectly when using Enhanced Foregrip mod.
Sonic Storm:
Fixed Engineer’s Sonic Storm projectiles being blocked when fired against walls.
Fixed brief inability to fire weapons after depleting Engineer gadget ammo.
Zed AI & Combat Behavior
Clot & Cyst
Fixed an issue that was allowing enrage to disrupt a traversal (Wall Climbing, Vaulting, etc...) and cause the enemy to appear to warp.
Fixed issue preventing a Clot or Cyst from killing a player when initiating the execution sequence after the player fails escaping the grab sequence.
Fixed Clots from portal spawns remaining idle instead of moving toward players.
Crawler Larva
Updated to use a smaller VFX for its obliteration and freeze affliction.
Cyst, Clot, Mire Cyst, Mire Clot
Fixed an issue causing the bite ability to trigger out of range of the target.
Fixed Zeds being knocked back into walls after spawning from a vent on R&D Lab.
Fleshpound
Fixed an issue preventing the Fleshpound from destroying walls and doors when missing an arm.
Gorefast
Fixed Gorefast dealing unintended one-shot damage with its charged attack.
Scrake
Fixed an issue causing the incorrect VFX to trigger on the Siren, Scrake, Husk, Fleshpound, and Bloat when buffed by the Mark for Death ability.
Fixed an issue causing the Scrake Hook Grab ability to become permanently stuck when any part of its hook arm is destroyed during the ability
Fixed the Scrake’s hook model occasionally remaining on-screen after being used.
Queen Crawler:
Fixed LOD popping on the Queen Crawler during phase transitions.
Fixed inert web traps created by a confused Queen Crawler.
Animation
Tool Use: Fixed accidental syringe cancel when throwing/using a tool at animation start.
Weapon-Check: Resolved animation issues (wouldn’t play / camera shake persisted).
Weapon Check: Fixed inspect animation not canceling properly when zooming in after inspecting certain weapons with the Enhanced Foregrip mod.
Player Model: Fixed 1P left-hand clipping on strong-attack charge; correct Scrake execution 1P camera hand placement.
Movement: Ladder climbing now cancels reload/inspect properly; specialist-hand overrides fixed.
Ninja: Addressed rare T-pose on Kunai alt-fire swap; fixed execute QTE hand/knife with Yumi.
Audio
Specialist VO: Volume now defaults to 100%.
Dragon’s Breath: Alt-fire pump SFX plays in ADS.
Recycle: SFX no longer loops after recycling with controller.
Medic Weapons: SFX no longer muffles for a magazine after Sanctum.
Attachments & Environment: Corrected barrel-attachment audio (e.g., Brimstone + Muzzle Brake, Medic Sidearm Muzzle Brake); new destructible speakers include voice SFX.
Fall Damage SFX: Fixed missing SFX and screen shake when taking falling damage while not sprinting.
Zed Audio: Multiple bugs fixed with Zed SFX mix to address players not hearing Zed audio at critical times
Fixed an issue where Siren’s debuff audio filters were incorrectly replicating for all players
Corrected instances of side chain compression engaging at inappropriate times.
Resolved incorrect application of voice limitations to various Zed sound effects.
Implemented missing sound effect notifications for modified animations.
Added Zed targeting player volume bump: when a local player is targeted by a specific Zed in multiplayer matches, their audio volume will now increase for that local player.
Addressed erratic ducking of large Zed spawn-in audio by explosions.
VFX
Lighting and Shadow Visuals: Broad pass on light actors, materials, impact FX, LOD lighting, gadget/flashlight interactions, emissives, shadow casting, trap FX, scope/projectile/acid/bow/beam visuals.
Spawning & Artifacts: Fixed scenery VFX spawning at world origin; corrected FX assignments and culling artifacts.
UI/UX
Menus: Fixed Trader text positioning, and resolved input blocking during Crafted Mod pop-ups.
Fixed operational budget display being invisible for late-joining players in Ready-Up.
Fixed an issue where parties could only replay weekly mutations or return to solo Stronghold after selecting Weekly Mutation.
HUD: Corrected auto-open Sticker menu, Engineer gadget display with Take Charge, loading widget visibility, and ensured "Wave Incoming" consistently displays "5".
Pop-ups & Indicators: Fixed interact pop-ups, Bleeding Out UI, "Get Loaded" Zed Time reload requirement, and downed icons.
Initial Launch & UI Elements: Improved first-launch safe-zone visuals, EULA/Privacy button sizes, corrected "Refill Grenades" spelling, and addressed localized menu layout issues.
Localization & Layout: Fixed skill menu window sizing across languages, Codex hover flicker/overlap, and weapon preview covering Operational Budget (ES/LA/PT-BR).
Display Errors: Resolved Supply Pass text overflow, texture stretching, remote squishy SFX, 2D item rotation prompts, and crawler navigation display issues.
Item & Menu Issues: Addressed item toast duplication, passive row button hitbox, missing post-release maps (playtest), quiet reload SFX, and incorrect scope model in crafting.
Tutorial & Text: Resolved tutorial dosh throw soft-lock, Sharpshooter text typos/clarity, Ninja 3P menu missing Kiba, and spectate debug text.
VOIP and Nameplate: Fixed microphone detection, ensured modded weapon names are retained after matches, corrected HUD nameplates, and addressed title screen Load Error: 4.
Player Outlines:
Fixed player outlines disappearing when a teammate’s health dropped below 70%.
Fixed Medic being able to see a player’s outline even at close range.
Fixed player outlines appearing white during Zed Time on Radar Station.
Fixed applied trinkets showing Medic Stencil outlines when using the Medic Perk.
Perk Selector in HUB: Fixed lingering interaction prompt after selecting a Perk from Communications Terminal in multiplayer.
Supply Pass Preview: Fixed weapon-skin previews clipping off-screen in Store and Supply Pass.
