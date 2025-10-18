- Added a mossy ground tile and a flower covering ground tile
- Added a patch of taller grass
- Added some social actions that become available after donating to charity using the computer
Improvements
- Allow interaction with the game ui while the cheat menu is open when using a gamepad
- There is now a cute animation when a Tiny changes their outfit or undresses
- The title screen now links to the new overhauled subreddit
Fixes
- Fixed the long puddle texture bleeding into the back of the penguin painting
- Fixed a recursive ui update exception in the emotion panel
- Fixed panels with progress errors occasionally causing recursive ui update exceptions
API
- Added minor and active parameters to Map.OnUpdate event
- Added the IContainerObject interface for objects that store other objects
- Improved the OnSwitchGameMode event with additional parameters
Changed files in this update