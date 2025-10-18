 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446475
Additions
  • Added a mossy ground tile and a flower covering ground tile
  • Added a patch of taller grass
  • Added some social actions that become available after donating to charity using the computer


Improvements
  • Allow interaction with the game ui while the cheat menu is open when using a gamepad
  • There is now a cute animation when a Tiny changes their outfit or undresses
  • The title screen now links to the new overhauled subreddit


Fixes
  • Fixed the long puddle texture bleeding into the back of the penguin painting
  • Fixed a recursive ui update exception in the emotion panel
  • Fixed panels with progress errors occasionally causing recursive ui update exceptions


API
  • Added minor and active parameters to Map.OnUpdate event
  • Added the IContainerObject interface for objects that store other objects
  • Improved the OnSwitchGameMode event with additional parameters

Windows Windows Depot 1651492
macOS Mac Depot 1651493
Linux Linux Depot 1651494
