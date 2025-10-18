 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20446450 Edited 18 October 2025 – 08:59:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some bugs have been fixed, such as in the end of the game, in the game over sometimes it wouldn't let you advance, English translations and you can only have the disc in your field for x time so you don't cheat by wasting time.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3720651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link