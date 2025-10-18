Bug fixes, translation, and game improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some bugs have been fixed, such as in the end of the game, in the game over sometimes it wouldn't let you advance, English translations and you can only have the disc in your field for x time so you don't cheat by wasting time.
