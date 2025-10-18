 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20446414
Update notes via Steam Community

For past months i have been making map for 20-30 hours a week. last 10 days have been nothing but re-texturing the whole map. Last 2 days have been several runs of baking lights and doing builds for performance testing.

Results are here, please feel free to playtest and let me know how the game performs on your PC.

Changed files in this update

