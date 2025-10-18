 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20446239 Edited 18 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💼 The Cashier Update is here!

Your staff just got a major upgrade! This update introduces brand-new Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training, letting your team become faster and more efficient at the registers.

What’s new:
• 🧾 Added new training types: Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training
• 👩‍💼 Permanent staff can now operate Manual Checkout Desks (requires Cashier Rank 3)
• 📦 Manual Checkout Desks can now be packed back into boxes
• 🛒 Manual Checkout Desks are now available for purchase
• ⏱️ Staff with active training tasks now display the remaining training time
• 🧰 Fixed the issue where a mysterious box appeared when clicking on a staff member for the first time

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link