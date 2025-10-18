💼 The Cashier Update is here!
Your staff just got a major upgrade! This update introduces brand-new Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training, letting your team become faster and more efficient at the registers.
What’s new:
• 🧾 Added new training types: Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training
• 👩💼 Permanent staff can now operate Manual Checkout Desks (requires Cashier Rank 3)
• 📦 Manual Checkout Desks can now be packed back into boxes
• 🛒 Manual Checkout Desks are now available for purchase
• ⏱️ Staff with active training tasks now display the remaining training time
• 🧰 Fixed the issue where a mysterious box appeared when clicking on a staff member for the first time
Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!
