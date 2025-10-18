💼 The Cashier Update is here!

Your staff just got a major upgrade! This update introduces brand-new Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training, letting your team become faster and more efficient at the registers.

What’s new:

• 🧾 Added new training types: Cashier Training and Checkout Speed Training

• 👩‍💼 Permanent staff can now operate Manual Checkout Desks (requires Cashier Rank 3)

• 📦 Manual Checkout Desks can now be packed back into boxes

• 🛒 Manual Checkout Desks are now available for purchase

• ⏱️ Staff with active training tasks now display the remaining training time

• 🧰 Fixed the issue where a mysterious box appeared when clicking on a staff member for the first time

