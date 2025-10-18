 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20446226 Edited 18 October 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

1、修复寻途之翼每层效果显示5%元宝收益，实际只有2%的bug

2、修复神兵说明文字错误的问题

Changed depots in test_version branch

View more data in app history for build 20446226
Windows Depot 3861281
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link