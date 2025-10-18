 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446202
Update notes via Steam Community

1: Handheld controllers are now fully compatible with all interfaces.

2: Fixed an issue where assassination attempts could cause the game to freeze.

3: Resolved several issues causing text display glitches.

4: Added a new path to the Phantom Temple accessible before completing early-to-mid game storylines. Players can now visit the temple when their power level reaches ≥7. The encounter will change from an expulsion event to a battle. Defeat in combat triggers an arrest sequence, unlocking the second and third character slots.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit
