Fixed
- Possible fix for the crash issue (we think it was a memory leak)
- You can now delete custom horse tabs again
- If the player has no horses, don't show in quick registration a placeholder horse
- If the player has no horses, don't show button to filter in registration tab
- On featured market page, show 2yo up horses.
- When trading horse, reset gear
- In home screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do
- In stable screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do
[0.5.5.1] - 2025-10-17
Update notes via Steam Community
