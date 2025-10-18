 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20446198
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- Possible fix for the crash issue (we think it was a memory leak)
- You can now delete custom horse tabs again
- If the player has no horses, don't show in quick registration a placeholder horse
- If the player has no horses, don't show button to filter in registration tab
- On featured market page, show 2yo up horses.
- When trading horse, reset gear
- In home screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do
- In stable screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
