Fixed

- Possible fix for the crash issue (we think it was a memory leak)

- You can now delete custom horse tabs again

- If the player has no horses, don't show in quick registration a placeholder horse

- If the player has no horses, don't show button to filter in registration tab

- On featured market page, show 2yo up horses.

- When trading horse, reset gear

- In home screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do

- In stable screen, make table clearer if you don't have horses what to do