This update released almost 4 days ago, I'm just stupid and forgot to make a post here 3:





HELLO EVERYONE! SPOOKY SEASON CAME!!!!!!!!!!

I've heard many complaints about the game's pacing and length recently, so I tried to address that by adding a lot more content to Chapter 2! This includes a completely new library after-boss puzzle it’s my favorite puzzle yet, and I’m super proud of how it turned out!

Along with that, I’ve remade Part 1 of the Caves boss. Previously, it was just “avoid the watchers and run to the elevator.” Now, the elevator needs power — so you’ll have to find three fuses in an expanded map and place them into a small generator to power the lift!

There are also small changes to all three bosses; you can find the details further down in the Change Log.

And with that… Happy Spooky Month! 🎃

To celebrate Halloween, I’ve added a special quest and a Halloween Overhaul! More details can be found below in the Halloween Changelog.



- FULL CHANGE LOG -



HALLOWEEN MODE:

- 3 buckets of candy added to both of the chapters, that when picked up unlock HALLOWEEN MODE

- Exclusive skins for every character (When Halloween enabled)

- Exclusive look of the maps (When Halloween enabled)

- Some other small neat stuff (When Halloween enabled)







Chapter 2 improvements:

- Library boss now has an "Blackout" event. When you collect all 3 items lights will turn off making the navigation harder.

- Coellaina should now be more fair to players.

- Coellaina should now actually reset her "attention" meter once you leave the wardrobe, instead of you needing to wait till she calms down.

- NEW LIBRARY PUZZLE added right after the boss fight!

- Caves "Part 1" remade

- Starting caves cutscene altered to look better!

- Optimisation should be much more improved!

- Added props and environmental storytelling to a caves chase.

- Do anyone even read this..?

- Sewers boss now has a better path-finding, and better "ability" balancing.

- Sewers boss's lights are now better synced to the music.



Misc stuff:

- Buckets should shine so you know when they are.

- NEW CD DISC added in the later part of chapter 1

- Many bugs, including softlocks fixed

- Shadows rebaked again...









WELL, HAPPY TREAT-OR-TREATING AND HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE!

(You don't even know how much I love Halloween, it's my fav holiday ever and in my home country we can't even celebrate it...)