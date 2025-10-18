Hello, this is the Turtle Game Dev Team.
We’ve verified through internal testing that Turtle Game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.
Steam Deck Checklist
Automatic pause when Steam Overlay is opened
Automatic pause when the controller is disconnected
Mouse cursor auto-hide when using controller or Steam Deck
Full controller support for all menus and gameplay
UI scaling optimized for 1280×800 (Steam Deck’s native resolution)
Unity Input System integration with automatic device detection and input switching
Stable 60 FPS performance verified
Valve’s Steam Deck verification is handled automatically based on heuristics and user data.
As the player base and playtime grow, an official Steam Deck compatibility badge may appear automatically.
Thank you for your support!
– Turtle Game Dev Team
Changed files in this update