18 October 2025 Build 20446168 Edited 18 October 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the Turtle Game Dev Team.
We’ve verified through internal testing that Turtle Game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.

Steam Deck Checklist

  • Automatic pause when Steam Overlay is opened

  • Automatic pause when the controller is disconnected

  • Mouse cursor auto-hide when using controller or Steam Deck

  • Full controller support for all menus and gameplay

  • UI scaling optimized for 1280×800 (Steam Deck’s native resolution)

  • Unity Input System integration with automatic device detection and input switching

  • Stable 60 FPS performance verified

Valve’s Steam Deck verification is handled automatically based on heuristics and user data.
As the player base and playtime grow, an official Steam Deck compatibility badge may appear automatically.

Thank you for your support!
Turtle Game Dev Team

