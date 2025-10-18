May the update arrive!

Dear travelers of Litea, we have given you an excuse to wander along the "Strings of Fate" this weekend. This patch has something to surprise you with.

How the world has changed:

Get ready for new challenges – two new quests have appeared at once, "Order of Three" and "Mysterious Door"

Places of power have awakened – look for altars that give bonuses in exchange for donations

We learn new skills from experts of repair, identification of things and the gunsmith

New game features:

Added the mechanics of the appearance of unidentified objects

Added mechanics for the appearance of broken objects

Added the ability to repair and identify items from merchants

Added the ability to train repair skills, identification of items and a gunsmith.

The fountains you visited are now saved in auto-tags.

On the technical side:

Fixes in the user interface.

Quest fixes

Fixed an issue with jamming of some spells when used from a book.

Fixed a bug where the mini-map was not displayed correctly.

Incorrect descriptions of teachers have been fixed

Improvements to the sound system

Some puzzles have been finalized

It's time to touch the magic of the world again. Hit the road — new opportunities are already waiting! We hope that each update will make your gaming experience even better.

What were you waiting for the most? Don't forget to subscribe so that you don't miss the news.