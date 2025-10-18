Hey all! First of all I want to thank everyone who played the game and provided feedback so far.

It was a very good first Release Week and I am glad that nothing major has been reported.

Still, some minor issues were found and I fixed them with this new Update.

Here is the List of changes:



- Fixed a good number of Collision Issues involving Puddles.

- Fixed 2 incidents of an "invisible wall" preventing players to go to certain areas. (Collision bug)

- Added a new Light to Level 1 to highlight an alternate Route better.

- Added a new Sound to the tunnel section in Level 3.

- Changed the Position of a certain being in Level 3 for better visibility.

- Added a new Light to Level 2 to highlight the way to a certain room more. ( So it will less likely be missed )



Thats all for this Update! I am working on additional rooms and entirely new levels as you are reading this.

I want to make sure the new additions stay true to the core of the Game and will blend right in, so that means it will take some time to come up with more ideas for rooms.

You can expect a bigger Conent Update till the end of the Year for sure though!



Thats all for now, take care and thanks for playing!