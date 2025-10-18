 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20445998 Edited 18 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added level names to the map viewer

  • Cleaned up save file code to relieve some issues

  • Renamed "Grave Reclamation Dig" to "Grave Plunder Digsite" to avoid confusion with the spire's level "Reclamation"

