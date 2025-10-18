Added level names to the map viewer
Cleaned up save file code to relieve some issues
Renamed "Grave Reclamation Dig" to "Grave Plunder Digsite" to avoid confusion with the spire's level "Reclamation"
251018_alpha_01 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4068741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update