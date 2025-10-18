Hi there, We've released a major update for the game. This is a big one—the game is officially leaving Early Access and launching as a full release.
Update Contents (there's so much I can't list everything... here's what I can fit):
Returned the game objective to "how far can you go in 15 minutes"
Added difficulty levels
Added bosses for each difficulty level
Added 18 new characters
Added conversation events
Added special room layouts
Added new items
The main feature is the addition of difficulty levels. EASY is quite easy and great for new challengers, but DIFFICULT will be insane even for roguelike lovers. See how many floors you can reach in 15 minutes!
Other improvements:
Improved keyboard controls to make bow usage easier
Revised unlock requirements
