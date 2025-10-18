 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20445825 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi there, We've released a major update for the game. This is a big one—the game is officially leaving Early Access and launching as a full release.

Update Contents (there's so much I can't list everything... here's what I can fit):

  • Returned the game objective to "how far can you go in 15 minutes"

  • Added difficulty levels

  • Added bosses for each difficulty level

  • Added 18 new characters

  • Added conversation events

  • Added special room layouts

  • Added new items

The main feature is the addition of difficulty levels. EASY is quite easy and great for new challengers, but DIFFICULT will be insane even for roguelike lovers. See how many floors you can reach in 15 minutes!

Other improvements:

  • Improved keyboard controls to make bow usage easier

  • Revised unlock requirements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2449062
