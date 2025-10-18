Hi there, We've released a major update for the game. This is a big one—the game is officially leaving Early Access and launching as a full release.

Update Contents (there's so much I can't list everything... here's what I can fit):

Returned the game objective to "how far can you go in 15 minutes"

Added difficulty levels

Added bosses for each difficulty level

Added 18 new characters

Added conversation events

Added special room layouts

Added new items

The main feature is the addition of difficulty levels. EASY is quite easy and great for new challengers, but DIFFICULT will be insane even for roguelike lovers. See how many floors you can reach in 15 minutes!

Other improvements: