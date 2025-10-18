 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20445805 Edited 18 October 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PILOTS, NEW AND OLD, YOUR EFFORTS DO NOT GO UNNOTICED.

Thanks to your feedback, we have catalogued and organized a massive amount of bugs- as expected. This is a playtest, and things are supposed to break.

We noticed a few things that needed to be polished to bring them up to JADC standard, and added a few new toys for you to play with.

HQ OVERHAUL

  • Added hangars, fences, and FA-94s to the starting location.

  • Added dudes in the jeep. DO NOT KILL THEM.

  • Added a toy in a hangar.

  • Made HQ into a big airfield.

TROPIC LIGHTNING OVERHAUL

  • Completely overhauled the boat fight area with islands and trees alike.

  • Added player character on elevator during opening cutscene.

Fixed

  • PP Box weight

  • PP Box reward

  • Radio Overlap Fix

  • Tropic Lighting initial Audio fix (played a sound on opening the level

  • Tropic Lightning fixed typing sounds not playing for cine-bars

  • Properly implemented punishment for bad behavior...

As always, Pilots- thanks for playing EVAC! There will be more updates to come...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3666661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link