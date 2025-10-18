PILOTS, NEW AND OLD, YOUR EFFORTS DO NOT GO UNNOTICED.

Thanks to your feedback, we have catalogued and organized a massive amount of bugs- as expected. This is a playtest, and things are supposed to break.

We noticed a few things that needed to be polished to bring them up to JADC standard, and added a few new toys for you to play with.



HQ OVERHAUL

Added hangars, fences, and FA-94s to the starting location.

Added dudes in the jeep. DO NOT KILL THEM.

Added a toy in a hangar.

Made HQ into a big airfield.

TROPIC LIGHTNING OVERHAUL

Completely overhauled the boat fight area with islands and trees alike.

Added player character on elevator during opening cutscene.

Fixed

PP Box weight

PP Box reward

Radio Overlap Fix

Tropic Lighting initial Audio fix (played a sound on opening the level

Tropic Lightning fixed typing sounds not playing for cine-bars

Properly implemented punishment for bad behavior...

As always, Pilots- thanks for playing EVAC! There will be more updates to come...