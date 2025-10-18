- Added new map: Beetle Kitty's Play Pen (another layout test)
- Added party hat!
- Fixed Cyborg beetle stun interaction with beetles
- Buffed Rhino spike detection but reduce lifetime of small spikes
- Decreased waiting room countdown timer as a bandaid fix to people spam rejoining
Patch notes 10/17/2025
