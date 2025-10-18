 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20445757 Edited 18 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added new map: Beetle Kitty's Play Pen (another layout test)
- Added party hat!
- Fixed Cyborg beetle stun interaction with beetles
- Buffed Rhino spike detection but reduce lifetime of small spikes
- Decreased waiting room countdown timer as a bandaid fix to people spam rejoining

Changed files in this update

Depot 3821881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link