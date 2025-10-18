（日本語の文書は下にあります）



I have fixed bugs identified in the publicly released version of this game.



・Fixed a bug where pressing the cancel button when buying a hint for the true ending would automatically purchase a 2000-coin hint instead. (The cancel button now functions as intended.)

・Resolved an issue where the “?” mark was not appearing on broken glass when picked up, as it should have.

・Also fixed various typos.



このゲームの公開されていたバージョンで判明していたバグを修正しました。



・true endのヒントを購入するときにキャンセルボタンを押すと自動的に2000coinのヒントを購入してしまうバグを修正しました。（キャンセルボタンでキャンセルの挙動をするようになりました）

・割れたガラスを取得するとき、本来なら「？」のマークがついているべきなのについていない問題を解消しました。

・他、誤字を修正しました