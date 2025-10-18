 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20445714 Edited 18 October 2025 – 07:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛡️ Grand Magic Circle Shield (Buff)

  • Tooltip updated: Magic skill cooldown now shown as 25 seconds

  • Defense increased to 161

🛡️ Steel Shield (Buff)

  • Defense increased from 7 to 8

🐉 Transparent Dragon

  • HP reduced by approximately 50%

  • Attack and Defense reduced by approximately 25%

🔒 Special Stat Lock Graphic Added

  • Before defeating Sirius or reaching Level 50,000,
    special stats are now displayed with a padlock icon

⚙️ Extreme Mode Adjustments

  • When transcending below “Pro” rank, Extreme Mode will lock again

  • Extreme Mode activates Hunger, Thirst, Fatigue, and Temperature systems

  • Unlocked by reaching Level 50,000 or defeating Sirius

