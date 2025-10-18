🛡️ Grand Magic Circle Shield (Buff)
Tooltip updated: Magic skill cooldown now shown as 25 seconds
Defense increased to 161
🛡️ Steel Shield (Buff)
Defense increased from 7 to 8
🐉 Transparent Dragon
HP reduced by approximately 50%
Attack and Defense reduced by approximately 25%
🔒 Special Stat Lock Graphic Added
Before defeating Sirius or reaching Level 50,000,
special stats are now displayed with a padlock icon
⚙️ Extreme Mode Adjustments
When transcending below “Pro” rank, Extreme Mode will lock again
Extreme Mode activates Hunger, Thirst, Fatigue, and Temperature systems
Unlocked by reaching Level 50,000 or defeating Sirius
Changed files in this update