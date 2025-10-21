Hello Squaddies,



Today's 9.0.4b hotfix includes further adjustments to the Muzzle Smoke VFX attached to weapons by reducing Muzzle Smoke opacity across the board. We want to extend our thanks to the community for their help in identifying some of the underlying issues. While no changes have been made to impact effects and smoke grenades at this time, we will continue to investigate these issues.



We'll be monitoring the impact of these changes to the Muzzle Smoke VFX, so please continue to provide us feedback on Discord.



Thanks for your patience.



Offworld out!