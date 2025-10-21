 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20445658 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squaddies,

Today's 9.0.4b hotfix includes further adjustments to the Muzzle Smoke VFX attached to weapons by reducing Muzzle Smoke opacity across the board. We want to extend our thanks to the community for their help in identifying some of the underlying issues. While no changes have been made to impact effects and smoke grenades at this time, we will continue to investigate these issues.

We'll be monitoring the impact of these changes to the Muzzle Smoke VFX, so please continue to provide us feedback on Discord.

Thanks for your patience.

Offworld out!

