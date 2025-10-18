Hello dear players,
We’re here with the first content update after Early Access! In addition to this, we’ve also released the first optimization update. We’ve also included several bug fixes. Don’t forget — your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽
Optimization Update:
Optimization work has been done for the play area, the store, and the football-playing customers.
Optimization work has been done for the foosball tables, game consoles, and football simulators.
Optimization work has been done for the products on the market shelves.
Optimization work has been done for the city.
Optimization work has been done for the grass-leveling tool.
Match start and end moments have been optimized.
New Mechanics:
Store cashier
Worker who repairs arcade machines
Worker who repairs vending machines
2 new janitors
Players no longer enter all pitches from the same entrance — as you unlock new pitches, new entrances will open.
You can now throw trash into the bins you’ve placed. You no longer need to throw everything into the main bin at the entrance.
New products have been added to the market.
Some controls and options have been added to the settings menu. (End day button and mouse sensitivity)
Improved Mechanics:
Pitch prices and upgrade prices have been adjusted.
Building and upgrade prices have been adjusted.
Hourly fees for foosball tables, game consoles, and football simulators have been adjusted (another update will be made about this, prices are not fully stable yet).
Placement limits have been added for foosball tables, game consoles, and football simulators.
You will now earn XP from the trash cleaned by janitors.
Trash frequency has been reduced.
Toilets are now cleaned faster.
Dirt objects in toilets have been adjusted.
Unnecessary fluctuations in market and regular prices have been stabilized.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where workers didn’t fit properly in the worker panel.
Fixed an issue where the credit card was giving $15 extra.
Fixed an issue where the reservation worker only reserved the first pitch.
Fixed an issue where the reservation price didn’t change when there were no customers.
Fixed the synchronization issue with the grass-leveling tool.
Fixed a bug where customers froze at game consoles.
Fixed an issue where workers couldn’t clean the trash in the storage and got stuck in walls.
Fixed a bug that caused crashes when too many products piled up on shelves.
Dozens of additional minor bugs have also been fixed.
Players still experiencing these issues can contact us via Discord. We will continue improving the game constantly. Your feedback is very important to us. Have fun and enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update