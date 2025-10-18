Hello dear players,

We’re here with the first content update after Early Access! In addition to this, we’ve also released the first optimization update. We’ve also included several bug fixes. Don’t forget — your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

Optimization Update:

Match start and end moments have been optimized.

Optimization work has been done for the grass-leveling tool.

Optimization work has been done for the city.

Optimization work has been done for the products on the market shelves.

Optimization work has been done for the foosball tables, game consoles, and football simulators.

Optimization work has been done for the play area, the store, and the football-playing customers.

New Mechanics:

Store cashier

Worker who repairs arcade machines

Worker who repairs vending machines

2 new janitors

Players no longer enter all pitches from the same entrance — as you unlock new pitches, new entrances will open.

You can now throw trash into the bins you’ve placed. You no longer need to throw everything into the main bin at the entrance.

New products have been added to the market.