2.2.2

Reworked the inventory menus to have more contrast and larger item panels.

Added an inventory tutorial.

Replaced the item tier outline with a gradient in the item details panel and quick loot menu.

Added ammo percentage to the inventory panel of beam weapons.

Fixed the arrow keys activating controller mode.

Fixed permanently gaining heat and being pulled in one direction if a grappling arm is lost mid grapple.

Fixed being able to combine energy cells by dropping one on the other.

Fixed weapon toggle control groups not displaying the proper part name.