18 October 2025 Build 20445594
Update notes via Steam Community

2.2.2

  • Reworked the inventory menus to have more contrast and larger item panels.

  • Added an inventory tutorial.

  • Replaced the item tier outline with a gradient in the item details panel and quick loot menu.

  • Added ammo percentage to the inventory panel of beam weapons.

  • Fixed the arrow keys activating controller mode.

  • Fixed permanently gaining heat and being pulled in one direction if a grappling arm is lost mid grapple.

  • Fixed being able to combine energy cells by dropping one on the other.

  • Fixed weapon toggle control groups not displaying the proper part name.

  • Fixed being able to auto extract any time during the railway hub mission.

