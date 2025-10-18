 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20445582 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alien Attorney Adventure v0.0.9a (Steam)
Court filing for this build focuses on stabilising saves and streamlining the menu experience ahead of the 0.1 milestone.

  • Manual saves rebuilt: brand‑new SaveGameService strips the broken auto-save path, writes only the hydratable slices, and stamps richer metadata (playtime, reputation, quick-slot marker). The quick menu now opens the save modal, quick-save updates the UI immediately, and all save/slot UI references auto-save removal.

  • Pause/menu polish: hitting “Manage Saves” from the pause overlay now jumps straight into the save modal; contextual tips are gated

