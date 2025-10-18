Alien Attorney Adventure v0.0.9a (Steam)
Court filing for this build focuses on stabilising saves and streamlining the menu experience ahead of the 0.1 milestone.
Manual saves rebuilt: brand‑new SaveGameService strips the broken auto-save path, writes only the hydratable slices, and stamps richer metadata (playtime, reputation, quick-slot marker). The quick menu now opens the save modal, quick-save updates the UI immediately, and all save/slot UI references auto-save removal.
Pause/menu polish: hitting “Manage Saves” from the pause overlay now jumps straight into the save modal; contextual tips are gated