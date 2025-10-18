The first major update for Blast Processed is here, featuring two new maps and a suite of new features designed for speedrunning like a practice mode and built-in splits for the speedrun timer. You can learn about everything new in the update by watching the accompanying devlog about this update, or jump in immediately and try out the new features for yourself.

Patch Notes:

New Map: Village

New Map: Descent

Added practice mode for all maps. If you have a save file from an earlier version, you'll have to start the map normally once for the practice button to appear. Practice mode includes features like save states, a changeable time scale, a noclip bind, and more.

Added split triggers to all maps. When racing a replay as a ghost, you'll see how far ahead or behind you are compared to the ghost at certain points in the map. When not racing a ghost, your best splits during a single session will be saved across resets on a map.

Added a playback speed option to the replay viewer GUI, allowing the speed of replay playback to be changed.

Added optional turn binds with a configurable turn speed setting, along with other minor HUD customization options.

Fixes & Tweaks:

Changed how the player loses speed while sliding to a linear decay.

Added a very small multiplier to height gained from rocket jumping while traveling up a sloped surface.

Simplified the trigger for the reset reminder text. It will now only show once per session if you fall into a map's kill plane.

Every existing map has been edited to reduce overdraw, and other very minor changes that shouldn't greatly affect gameplay have been made.

Increased the size of checkpoints across every map.

Raised the platform at the start of Double Spike in Brimstone and moved the ramped platform closer.

Raised the fog in Metropolis to better match where the kill plane is. This is a purely visual change, the kill plane itself has not changed height.

Fixed several pieces of collision in Metropolis mistakenly ignoring rockets rather than deleting them.

Fixed checkpoints not immediately triggering when teleported to using the checkpoint menu.

Adjusted the visuals of rockets & their particles to improve their visibility.

Adjusted the visuals of ghosts to improve their visibility.

Changed how UI elements are scaled with resolution to ensure they remain in the same position in the window regardless of resolution.

Changed the default window mode to windowed (from fullscreen). This won't take effect if you've launched the game before this update, since it will draw from your settings instead of using the default.

Updated the engine to Godot 4.5.

NOTE: This update breaks replay compatibility with the previous versions. If you have an old replay you would like to watch or archive, right click on Blast Processed in Steam -> Properties -> Betas and choose the replay_compatibility branch from the dropdown. This will downpatch the game to the previous version (Build 1.12) and allow you to view older replays.

Enjoy the all the new stuff, and please report any issues you find. Thanks <3