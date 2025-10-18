Dawnsbury Days 3.65 (bag of holding hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes that (spoilers S9E5) you weren't offered the option to resurrect Liandra if you held your scroll of raise child in a bag of holding instead of plainly.
