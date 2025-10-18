 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20445303 Edited 18 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This update contains fixes for two issues which were found pretty quickly after the most recent update went out:

  • Fixed the game failing to launch on SteamDeck, regardless of whether it was trying to run the native Linux build or the Windows build via Proton -- It didn't like one of our shaders! I've now placated it, and seems to be happy again.

  • Fixed being unable to enter the 'Character Design' interface for players, monsters, or NPCs past the first eight. I'd done something which subtly broke how scrolling worked and never noticed! Now fixed.

So that's all for this little hotfix update.

But hey, while I have you here, it's been pointed out to me that I didn't mention all the new things in the Rivers&Bridges update. I completely forgot to mention that we added four new water-themed character costumes (including a diver, a fisherman, a narwhal, and a platypus!).

We also added a bunch of new water-themed scenery items including buoys, lanterns, lily pads, a fishing boat, and more! So.. please enjoy those bonus additions as well, and we'll talk again soon!

-T

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win64 Depot 486861
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win32 Depot 486862
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 OSX Depot 486863
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux64 Depot 486864
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux32 Depot 486865
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link