Hi folks! This update contains fixes for two issues which were found pretty quickly after the most recent update went out:

Fixed the game failing to launch on SteamDeck, regardless of whether it was trying to run the native Linux build or the Windows build via Proton -- It didn't like one of our shaders! I've now placated it, and seems to be happy again.

Fixed being unable to enter the 'Character Design' interface for players, monsters, or NPCs past the first eight. I'd done something which subtly broke how scrolling worked and never noticed! Now fixed.

So that's all for this little hotfix update.

But hey, while I have you here, it's been pointed out to me that I didn't mention all the new things in the Rivers&Bridges update. I completely forgot to mention that we added four new water-themed character costumes (including a diver, a fisherman, a narwhal, and a platypus!).

We also added a bunch of new water-themed scenery items including buoys, lanterns, lily pads, a fishing boat, and more! So.. please enjoy those bonus additions as well, and we'll talk again soon!

-T