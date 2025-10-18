Hello everyone, We are already working hard on our Zero Hour update. Until then, we will continue to improve our game. Updates will be larger in the future, but will also be less frequent. So no longer weekly, but rather only monthly or every 2 months. Urgent patches will be fixed as quickly as possible.

Let's get to this update:

1. New menu

1.1 The start menu has been redesigned.

1.2 The levels are now listed under the respective update (current maps are levels, then The Beginning, and then it's the same as before).

1.3 The bug with the pause menu has been fixed. It now disappears again and the control information has also been set correctly for the pause menu.

2. Escape Map

2.1 The mountains on the escape map have been slightly adjusted.

3. Other improvements

3.1 The flashlight has been made more realistic, i.e., its brightness has been slightly reduced, while the radius and distance of the flashlight remain the same.

We would also be delighted if you would take a look at our Instagram account. Name: RGE Have fun fighting! Your RGE Team