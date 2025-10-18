This patch aims to add quality of life features, whilst, addressing some visual errors.
[Addition]: Data deletion is available in the options menu
[Change]: Certain visuals in the 'Finale' have been updated
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This patch aims to add quality of life features, whilst, addressing some visual errors.
[Addition]: Data deletion is available in the options menu
[Change]: Certain visuals in the 'Finale' have been updated
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update