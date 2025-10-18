 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20445129 Edited 18 October 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch aims to add quality of life features, whilst, addressing some visual errors.

  • [Addition]: Data deletion is available in the options menu

  • [Change]: Certain visuals in the 'Finale' have been updated

