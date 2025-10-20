Hello, Commanders!

Thank you for your patience. The update for Star Lusts is now complete!

♥ Update Details ♥

1. New Characters

★SSR Mu, the Love Strike

★SSR Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter

2. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Limited Summon

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Probability of summoning [SSR Mu, the Love Strike] and [SSR Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter] increased!

- Probability of summoning Exclusive Weapons for [SSR Mu, the Love Strike] and [SSR Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter] increased!

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- When summoning in specified summon, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

[Event Character UP!] STEP Reward

- 20th Starpoint Coin x20

- 50th Starpoint Coin x30

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 80th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 100th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

- 120th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 150th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x20

- 200th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 250th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 300th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

[Event Excl. Weapon UP!] STEP Reward

- 30th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 80th summon: High-Grade Rare Earthx1

- 90th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

※ "Starpoint Coin" can be exchanged in "Starpoint Exchange" for Character Fragments and other products.

※ "(Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥" event-limited Exclusive Weapon Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general gear summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

3. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Limited Event

- Event Stages Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/10 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Additional Challenge Stages Availability: 2025/10/27 14:00～2025/11/10 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Event Entrance, Store, Points Reward Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Clear the event stages to accumulate event points. Collect Event Tokens and exchange them for Summon Tickets, Gear Blueprints, rare materials, gold, and Pulse Hosts!

- There's a chance to obtain Exclusive Gear Blueprints "Maid Assault Blueprint (SR)".

4. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Stage Event Missions: There are a total of 5 stages, and you need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one. Completing all 5 stages of missions will grant you the final reward!

- Character Level-Up Missions: During the event, leveling up the limited SSR characters to specified levels will reward you with a significant amount of gold and EXP chips, aiding in the rapid growth of your characters!

5. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Event Mileage

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

- You can access the "Event Mileage" through the entrance on the upper-left corner of the main screen.

- Complete Mileage missions to obtain Mileage Points.

- Collect Mileage Points and claim rewards once reaching a specific amount.

- Use Crystals to immediately unlock Mileage Phases.

- Activate the "Best Laid Trap Mileage Certificate" to receive 1000% Super Value Offer additional rewards.

6. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Log-In Rewards

- Availability: 2025/10/21 04:00～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

7. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Event Collection Area

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/11 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Enter through "Collection Area - Exclusive Collection" of the main screen

- Obtain even more Event Point, Event Tokens and Pulse Host!

8. New [Interaction Mode] and [Encounter event] are available

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- [Interaction Mode] and [Encounter event] are available for the following characters

★ Mu, the Love Strike

★ Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter

9. [Naughty Cuteness♥A Maid's Best Laid Trap~♥] Limited Bundles

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～2025/11/17 03:59 (UTC+8)

Welcome Home Master Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x200, General Summon Ticket x10

Moe Moe Affection Cooking Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x500, General Summon Ticket x20, Cosmos Gold x3,000

Table-Side Delicious Spell Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x1,000, General Summon Ticket x30, Cosmos Gold x10,000

Maid Autographed Photo Set

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x50, Star Fragment x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

Exclusive Maid Special Mix Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x600, Gear Summon Ticket x10

Exclusive Maid Special Mix Set (+)

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x40

10. New Character Bundles

- Availability: 2025/10/20 (post maintenance)～Long-term sale

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Character Bundles can be purchased within 7 days after unlocking.

Mu, the Love Strike Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Mu, the Love Strike reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Mu, the Love Strike) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Mu, the Love Strike Supply Pack

- Requirements: Mu, the Love Strike reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter Supply Pack

- Requirements: Karrell, the Adorable Heart Flutter reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

11. [Agnes, the Unicorn] Birthday Event Now Available

♥ Happy birthday to Agnes! ♥

Set the birthday character as the Cover Theme and tap to interact to celebrate this wonderful day!

Birthday Limited ♥ Encounter Event

- Availability: 2025/10/23 14:00～2025/10/30 03:59 (UTC+8)

- During the event time, players can unlock the "Agnes, the Unicorn" birthday encounter event in "Routine - Birthday Encounter".

- "Agnes — Birthday Encounter 2024" is once again available for unlocking.

※ Once unlocked, the encounter event will be permanently available.

※ The final reward of a Birthday Encounter requires a "Birthday Encounter Key" to unlock.

※ The "Birthday Encounter Key" can be used for any character.

Birthday Limited ♥ Birthday Bundle

- Availability: 2025/10/23 14:00～2025/10/30 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Where to purchase: "Fate Replenishment" screen (Routine→Replenish)

Agnes, the Unicorn Birthday Gift Box β

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Agnes's Birthday Portrait x1, Birthday Encounter Key x1, General Summon Ticket x10, Encounter Points x5

Agnes, the Unicorn Birthday Resource Pack

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Birthday Encounter Key x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

12. [Alluora, the Medusa Mimic] Birthday Event Now Available

♥ Happy birthday to Alluora! ♥

Set the birthday character as the Cover Theme and tap to interact to celebrate this wonderful day!

Birthday Limited ♥ Encounter Event

- Availability: 2025/10/29 14:00～2025/11/05 03:59 (UTC+8)

- During the event time, players can unlock the "Alluora, the Medusa Mimic" birthday encounter event in "Routine - Birthday Encounter".

- "Alluora — Birthday Encounter 2024" is once again available for unlocking.

※ Once unlocked, the encounter event will be permanently available.

※ The final reward of a Birthday Encounter requires a "Birthday Encounter Key" to unlock.

※ The "Birthday Encounter Key" can be used for any character.

Birthday Limited ♥ Birthday Bundle

- Availability: 2025/10/29 14:00～2025/11/05 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Where to purchase: "Fate Replenishment" screen (Routine→Replenish)

Alluora, the Medusa Mimic Birthday Gift Box β

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Alluora's Birthday Portrait x1, Birthday Encounter Key x1, General Summon Ticket x10, Encounter Points x5

Alluora, the Medusa Mimic Birthday Resource Pack

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Birthday Encounter Key x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

13. Stage Mechanic Adjustment

- Starting from the 2025/10/20 update, some stages will have the "Level Vulnerability" mechanic.

- Level Vulnerability: Difference between party member level average and current stage level will affect damage inflicted by the enemy.

The "Level Vulnerability" mechanic will replace "Environmental Damage" in the following stages:

- Call from the Deep

- Facing Inner Demons

- Infinite Dimension: 1st Dimension

14. Joystick and Keyboard Functions

- Starting from the 2025/10/20 update, the following functions will be newly supported:

Keyboard:

- In combat: Pause combat (ESC)

Joy Stick:

- In combat: Character movement (left joystick)

- In combat: Switch characters (LB,RB)

- In combat: Use character skill (Y)

- In combat: Pause combat (Start)

- General game interface: Move virtual cursor (left joystick)

- General game interface: Confirm (A)

▼ Optimizations and Fixes

1. Typo fixes.

2. Added new reforgable exclusive weapons to [Exclusive Weapon Reforge Facility]: Purelight Aria, Emerald Glimmer.

Star Lusts Team