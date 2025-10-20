 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20444977
We are updating our game with a part 2 fix, based on suggestions from the community! We are also putting up a roadmap of what we plan to add soon to the game. We appreciate all the info and suggestion you all have given us so far, and we plan to do as much as we can to add everything you would like to see. Remember, our games are made for you, by your feedback. Lets keep having fun!

Wanna get in on shaping up the games design? Join our community Discord and leave us feedback, or send us a message on our social media listed on our store page (the right side).

