18 October 2025 Build 20444929 Edited 18 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Pre-Apocalypse Currency: A new item that can be obtained by dealing damage to zombies with the "Money Grubbing" gene equipped.

  • Money Grubbing: A new gene segment that can be given to zombies.

  • Charge Zombie: A new gene segment.

  • Production Line: Introduces a new building technology in the Apocalyptic Farm setting.

  • Composite Irrigation: Introduces another new building technology focused on optimizing water use.

  • Farmland Credit Bonus Voucher: A new product available in the Trading Center of the Apocalyptic Farm, aimed at increasing Farmland Credits.

  • Factory Credit Bonus Voucher: Another new product in the Trading Center designed to boost Factory Credits.

Adjustments

  • Significantly Reduced Resource Consumption for Production Improvement: Adjustments have been made to reduce the resource requirements for Production Improvement in the Apocalyptic Farm's building technologies.

