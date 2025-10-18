Additions
Pre-Apocalypse Currency: A new item that can be obtained by dealing damage to zombies with the "Money Grubbing" gene equipped.
Money Grubbing: A new gene segment that can be given to zombies.
Charge Zombie: A new gene segment.
Production Line: Introduces a new building technology in the Apocalyptic Farm setting.
Composite Irrigation: Introduces another new building technology focused on optimizing water use.
Farmland Credit Bonus Voucher: A new product available in the Trading Center of the Apocalyptic Farm, aimed at increasing Farmland Credits.
Factory Credit Bonus Voucher: Another new product in the Trading Center designed to boost Factory Credits.
Adjustments
Significantly Reduced Resource Consumption for Production Improvement: Adjustments have been made to reduce the resource requirements for Production Improvement in the Apocalyptic Farm's building technologies.
