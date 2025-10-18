Additions

Pre-Apocalypse Currency: A new item that can be obtained by dealing damage to zombies with the "Money Grubbing" gene equipped.

Money Grubbing: A new gene segment that can be given to zombies.

Charge Zombie: A new gene segment.

Production Line: Introduces a new building technology in the Apocalyptic Farm setting.

Composite Irrigation: Introduces another new building technology focused on optimizing water use.

Farmland Credit Bonus Voucher: A new product available in the Trading Center of the Apocalyptic Farm, aimed at increasing Farmland Credits.