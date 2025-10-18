 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20444781 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Vertical Velocity 2.0 — The Full Rehaul Update

The 2.0 update completely overhauls Vertical Velocity from the ground up.
This build refines every system — from player physics and camera behavior to boss encounters, audio, and UI — resulting in tighter controls, smoother flow, and a much more polished experience overall.

Core Systems & Player

  • Rebuilt PlayerLauncher with drag thresholds, cooldowns, perfect launches, and velocity caps.

  • Added perfect launch particles and SFX.

  • Unified collision and death handling through the new GameManager.

  • Improved consistency across spikes, bosses, and hazards.

GameManager

  • Implemented as a persistent Singleton.

  • Manages death FX, slow-motion, growth/shrink, respawn, and scene resets.

  • Added autosave for tutorial scenes and manual save slots in the pause menu.

  • R key resets any level for speedrunners.

  • Integrated global pitch shift during slow motion.

Camera Systems

  • CameraController: smooth follow, parallax, screen shake, and focus hints.

  • CameraWaypointController: supports cinematic sequences such as boss intros.

  • Preliminary CameraBarrier system to limit camera outrun speed.

Enemies & Hazards

  • Spikes redesigned for clarity and instant kills.

  • ThornThrower: rotating flower turret with full FX and attack phases.

  • Geysers, Spike Elevators, Wind Tunnels, and Lightning Bolts added as new hazards.

  • Major boss overhauls:

    • LogBoss: cinematic intro, rolling chase, destructible tilemaps, impact FX.

    • LavaBoss (CoreBoss): dynamic lava rise, rumble intro, rock spawning, victory fanfare.

    • CliffsBoss: maze arena with fog timer and snake finale event.

Audio

  • Complete soundtrack integrated.

  • Added SFX for launch, drag, impact, and hazard types.

  • Ambient and environmental layers (wind, rumble, lava).

  • AudioManager with individual sliders for Master, Music, SFX, and UI.

UI & Menus

  • New main menu and pause menu layouts.

  • Expanded settings: Audio, Graphics, Cursor, and Save panels.

  • Added save slot previews with screenshots and delete/load functions.

  • Graphics panel now supports resolution and fullscreen options.

Visuals & FX

  • Updated UI and environmental sprites.

  • New particle systems for leaves, mud, wind, and tile destruction.

  • Enhanced boss impact effects and screen shake feedback.

Code & Level Updates

  • Unified Manager System (GameManager, SpeedRunManager, SaveSystem).

  • Removed redundant legacy scripts and simplified hazard logic.

  • Core and Forest regions finalized, including LogBoss.

  • Cliffs region complete (tutorial + 3 levels + boss).

  • Clouds region Level 1 added, with more content planned.

