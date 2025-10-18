Vertical Velocity 2.0 — The Full Rehaul Update
The 2.0 update completely overhauls Vertical Velocity from the ground up.
This build refines every system — from player physics and camera behavior to boss encounters, audio, and UI — resulting in tighter controls, smoother flow, and a much more polished experience overall.
Core Systems & Player
Rebuilt PlayerLauncher with drag thresholds, cooldowns, perfect launches, and velocity caps.
Added perfect launch particles and SFX.
Unified collision and death handling through the new GameManager.
Improved consistency across spikes, bosses, and hazards.
GameManager
Implemented as a persistent Singleton.
Manages death FX, slow-motion, growth/shrink, respawn, and scene resets.
Added autosave for tutorial scenes and manual save slots in the pause menu.
R key resets any level for speedrunners.
Integrated global pitch shift during slow motion.
Camera Systems
CameraController: smooth follow, parallax, screen shake, and focus hints.
CameraWaypointController: supports cinematic sequences such as boss intros.
Preliminary CameraBarrier system to limit camera outrun speed.
Enemies & Hazards
Spikes redesigned for clarity and instant kills.
ThornThrower: rotating flower turret with full FX and attack phases.
Geysers, Spike Elevators, Wind Tunnels, and Lightning Bolts added as new hazards.
Major boss overhauls:
LogBoss: cinematic intro, rolling chase, destructible tilemaps, impact FX.
LavaBoss (CoreBoss): dynamic lava rise, rumble intro, rock spawning, victory fanfare.
CliffsBoss: maze arena with fog timer and snake finale event.
Audio
Complete soundtrack integrated.
Added SFX for launch, drag, impact, and hazard types.
Ambient and environmental layers (wind, rumble, lava).
AudioManager with individual sliders for Master, Music, SFX, and UI.
UI & Menus
New main menu and pause menu layouts.
Expanded settings: Audio, Graphics, Cursor, and Save panels.
Added save slot previews with screenshots and delete/load functions.
Graphics panel now supports resolution and fullscreen options.
Visuals & FX
Updated UI and environmental sprites.
New particle systems for leaves, mud, wind, and tile destruction.
Enhanced boss impact effects and screen shake feedback.
Code & Level Updates
Unified Manager System (GameManager, SpeedRunManager, SaveSystem).
Removed redundant legacy scripts and simplified hazard logic.
Core and Forest regions finalized, including LogBoss.
Cliffs region complete (tutorial + 3 levels + boss).
Clouds region Level 1 added, with more content planned.
Changed files in this update