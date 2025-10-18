Vertical Velocity 2.0 — The Full Rehaul Update

The 2.0 update completely overhauls Vertical Velocity from the ground up.

This build refines every system — from player physics and camera behavior to boss encounters, audio, and UI — resulting in tighter controls, smoother flow, and a much more polished experience overall.

Core Systems & Player

Rebuilt PlayerLauncher with drag thresholds, cooldowns, perfect launches, and velocity caps.

Added perfect launch particles and SFX.

Unified collision and death handling through the new GameManager.

Improved consistency across spikes, bosses, and hazards.

GameManager

Implemented as a persistent Singleton.

Manages death FX, slow-motion, growth/shrink, respawn, and scene resets.

Added autosave for tutorial scenes and manual save slots in the pause menu.

R key resets any level for speedrunners.

Integrated global pitch shift during slow motion.

Camera Systems

CameraController: smooth follow, parallax, screen shake, and focus hints.

CameraWaypointController: supports cinematic sequences such as boss intros.

Preliminary CameraBarrier system to limit camera outrun speed.

Enemies & Hazards

Spikes redesigned for clarity and instant kills.

ThornThrower: rotating flower turret with full FX and attack phases.

Geysers, Spike Elevators, Wind Tunnels, and Lightning Bolts added as new hazards.

Major boss overhauls: LogBoss: cinematic intro, rolling chase, destructible tilemaps, impact FX. LavaBoss (CoreBoss): dynamic lava rise, rumble intro, rock spawning, victory fanfare. CliffsBoss: maze arena with fog timer and snake finale event.



Audio

Complete soundtrack integrated.

Added SFX for launch, drag, impact, and hazard types.

Ambient and environmental layers (wind, rumble, lava).

AudioManager with individual sliders for Master, Music, SFX, and UI.

UI & Menus

New main menu and pause menu layouts.

Expanded settings: Audio, Graphics, Cursor, and Save panels.

Added save slot previews with screenshots and delete/load functions.

Graphics panel now supports resolution and fullscreen options.

Visuals & FX

Updated UI and environmental sprites.

New particle systems for leaves, mud, wind, and tile destruction.

Enhanced boss impact effects and screen shake feedback.

Code & Level Updates