18 October 2025 Build 20444773 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the minimap for Creepy Crypt - Level 17 was displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where the 'Skip' button was displayed as 'Main Menu' in the Russian language.

Adjustment

  • Russian translation adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3214531
  • Loading history…
