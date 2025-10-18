Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the minimap for Creepy Crypt - Level 17 was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where the 'Skip' button was displayed as 'Main Menu' in the Russian language.
Adjustment
- Russian translation adjusted.
