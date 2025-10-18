- Improved hit visuals and flinch animations on enemies and bosses
- Added final hit effect when bosses are defeated
- Implemented controller rumble for certain abilities and events
- Added ground dust particles when player runs
- Fixed player run animation blending at times it wasn't supposed to, and adjusted how much it blends into other animations.
- Steam profile picture and username is now visible in main menu
- Reduced damage dealt by the Expunge ability
- Fixed error when applying rewards in loot screen
- Targeting indicator now shows the color of the corresponding player
- Fixed blurry appearance of side-by-side character screen at higher resolutions
Thank you for playing the Nullpoint Protocol playtest!
Changed files in this update