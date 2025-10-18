 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20444771 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved hit visuals and flinch animations on enemies and bosses
  • Added final hit effect when bosses are defeated
  • Implemented controller rumble for certain abilities and events
  • Added ground dust particles when player runs
  • Fixed player run animation blending at times it wasn't supposed to, and adjusted how much it blends into other animations.
  • Steam profile picture and username is now visible in main menu
  • Reduced damage dealt by the Expunge ability
  • Fixed error when applying rewards in loot screen
  • Targeting indicator now shows the color of the corresponding player
  • Fixed blurry appearance of side-by-side character screen at higher resolutions


Thank you for playing the Nullpoint Protocol playtest!

Changed files in this update

