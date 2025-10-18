Hey folks, fixed a bunch of stuff and here’s what’s new:

Fixed collisions for some of the finds 🪵

Fire lighting now works properly 🔥

Added gamepad inputs 🎮

Small shadow contrast fix 🌑

Gave one old man his eyes back 👀, fixed the rest too

A bit of optimization – testing different approaches, don’t want to mess up our beautiful forest, so things might still be a bit laggy. But I’ve got tons of ideas for more 😉

Fixed the skull achievement 💀

Slightly improved landscape 🌲

Fire smoke now fixed 💨

Improved paths 🚶‍♂️

Slightly better weather transitions ☁️

A bit more performance improvements ⚡

Added FSR, FSR Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex 🚀

And a bunch of other small (and not-so-small) tweaks 😎

Anyway, we’re cooking up a big update for December 10 – optimization, tons of cool stuff, full chaos 😏.

Also: we now have a Discord server – join to help shape and improve the game! 💬