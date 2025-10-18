 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20444669 Edited 18 October 2025 – 04:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks, fixed a bunch of stuff and here’s what’s new:

  • Fixed collisions for some of the finds 🪵

  • Fire lighting now works properly 🔥

  • Added gamepad inputs 🎮

  • Small shadow contrast fix 🌑

  • Gave one old man his eyes back 👀, fixed the rest too

  • A bit of optimization – testing different approaches, don’t want to mess up our beautiful forest, so things might still be a bit laggy. But I’ve got tons of ideas for more 😉

  • Fixed the skull achievement 💀

  • Slightly improved landscape 🌲

  • Fire smoke now fixed 💨

  • Improved paths 🚶‍♂️

  • Slightly better weather transitions ☁️

  • A bit more performance improvements ⚡

  • Added FSR, FSR Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex 🚀

  • And a bunch of other small (and not-so-small) tweaks 😎

Anyway, we’re cooking up a big update for December 10 – optimization, tons of cool stuff, full chaos 😏.

Also: we now have a Discord server – join to help shape and improve the game! 💬

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3922101
