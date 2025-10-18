Hey folks, fixed a bunch of stuff and here’s what’s new:
Fixed collisions for some of the finds 🪵
Fire lighting now works properly 🔥
Added gamepad inputs 🎮
Small shadow contrast fix 🌑
Gave one old man his eyes back 👀, fixed the rest too
A bit of optimization – testing different approaches, don’t want to mess up our beautiful forest, so things might still be a bit laggy. But I’ve got tons of ideas for more 😉
Fixed the skull achievement 💀
Slightly improved landscape 🌲
Fire smoke now fixed 💨
Improved paths 🚶♂️
Slightly better weather transitions ☁️
A bit more performance improvements ⚡
Added FSR, FSR Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex 🚀
And a bunch of other small (and not-so-small) tweaks 😎
Anyway, we’re cooking up a big update for December 10 – optimization, tons of cool stuff, full chaos 😏.
Also: we now have a Discord server – join to help shape and improve the game! 💬
Changed files in this update