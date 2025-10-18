 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20444488 Edited 18 October 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Adding game stats at the end of the game.

* Adding leaderboards.

* Adding basic tutorialization

* Improving camera controls

* Allowing boost to be aimed by holding down boost button

Changed files in this update

Depot 3990391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link