Relics!

Our newest update brings a huge change to the gameplay loop of Transfusion. Between waves of enemies, you'll now have the ability to pick between two relics before proceeding.

These items will offer improvements to your stats, like health and damage upgrades, as well as some other unique abilities...

Unlock new items in the hub level using blood to add them to the rotation in the Arena. These item abilities stack, so we're excited to see what sort of interesting builds you are able to create!

Patch Notes v0.8.0

Updates

Added unlockable items in hub level that can be used in-between rounds

Added the ability to interrupt enemy attacks by hitting them during their windup

Added the ability to delete save files

Updated the look of platforms that are about to fall

Added a new scene upon death that displays statistics for the most recent run

Bugfixes