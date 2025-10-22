 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20444412 Edited 22 October 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Relics!

Our newest update brings a huge change to the gameplay loop of Transfusion. Between waves of enemies, you'll now have the ability to pick between two relics before proceeding.

These items will offer improvements to your stats, like health and damage upgrades, as well as some other unique abilities...

Unlock new items in the hub level using blood to add them to the rotation in the Arena. These item abilities stack, so we're excited to see what sort of interesting builds you are able to create!

Patch Notes v0.8.0

Updates

  • Added unlockable items in hub level that can be used in-between rounds

  • Added the ability to interrupt enemy attacks by hitting them during their windup

  • Added the ability to delete save files

  • Updated the look of platforms that are about to fall

  • Added a new scene upon death that displays statistics for the most recent run

Bugfixes

  • Fixed visual bug with shadows on medium graphics settings

  • Other minor fixes

